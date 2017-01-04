Descifrandolo
Came here mostly because it closed at 9:30pm
4.4
10 reviews
Always like their service and the people who work there make you feel very warm and welcomed. Today I had a serious health issue and when I called even though there was a bit of confusion when I got there EVERYTHING resulted better than expected!! I was able to get my meds and the staff helped distract me from the anxiety that I had over my situation. Special thanks to Gabriel and Alan and the rest of the team who was there. You really helped at a time of need :)
Doesn’t respect people with disabilities. Clinica Verde you have the right to admission but not the right to disrespect people with disabilities in front of other clients or employees.
Excelente recibimiento e información, brindan tremendo servicio al cliente, en un ambiente limpio y seguro.
Not only does this dispensary sell quality products, they're very customer service oriented. The staff is always very kind and serviceable. They make sure you understand the product that you are buying (it's strain, potency, and expected effects) in a calm and patient manner. They also make sure to have an understanding of what you are looking for in order to provide you with recommendations according to your budget. One of the best dispensaries in the area.
Yo solamente compro aceites Anani o marca Clinica Verde (CV) (porque son hechos por Anani), debido a que son los mejores. Antes pensaba que eran caros y me fui a buscar a otros dispensarios para darme con la sorpresa que mi pensamiento era erróneo. Resulta que los mejores especiales para este tipo aceites de alta calidad son CV. Dicen que por cabeza ajena no se aprende y pues, eso me pasó. No vuelvo a comprar aceites en otro sitio que no sea CV. Claro, a menos que esté pelao' y tenga que comprar Natural Ventures en Green Spirit, una buena alternativa si estás corto de $$$. Pero jamas se asemejan a la calidad de Anani de CV, ¡Duros!
The location is great, the prices are even better and my budtender was really nice and informative. Plus they have a rewards program.
El servicio es excelente al cliente. Además, técnicos hacen muy buenas recomendaciones informadas en base a las necesidades del cliente. Productos de calidad.
Andres ,Cano and Marcos! best bud-tenders! such a pleasant visit, they were super nice and informative
Today I walked into the dispensary and was greeted by a great team. Their had been an issue that was not resolved during my visit today. When my AWESOME bud-tender tried everything in his power to resolve the issue at hand, The Manger never spoke with me, never talked to me and left the room. I was very shocked. Today is June 26 2019 @ 2:30 the manager working today ( No Pun intended , he was a older a gentleman I don't know the managers name) When I left this dispensary, I went to a more reliable store to spend my $400.00 and purchased what I needed. The Manager on duty today has definitely pushed me to other dispensaries (I will not be the only one) where I feel not only the bud-tenders are great, they also have genuine compassionate relief for all their patients.