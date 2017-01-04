TeamStLouis on June 26, 2019

Today I walked into the dispensary and was greeted by a great team. Their had been an issue that was not resolved during my visit today. When my AWESOME bud-tender tried everything in his power to resolve the issue at hand, The Manger never spoke with me, never talked to me and left the room. I was very shocked. Today is June 26 2019 @ 2:30 the manager working today ( No Pun intended , he was a older a gentleman I don't know the managers name) When I left this dispensary, I went to a more reliable store to spend my $400.00 and purchased what I needed. The Manager on duty today has definitely pushed me to other dispensaries (I will not be the only one) where I feel not only the bud-tenders are great, they also have genuine compassionate relief for all their patients.