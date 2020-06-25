E........7 on July 23, 2020

It was nice, if you pre-order you will save yourself some time, but since I did not i waited for a few minutes but I was cool because I never had to leave my car and they kept checking inn with me to let me know they were putting my order together and ev thing was good but I was still in line. So no big deal. The awesome lady bud tender even hooked us up with some hoodies, very cool. Fair prices, quality goods, and a good team. Wife and i will mos deff be coming back. Happy wife happy life