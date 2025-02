I'm not from Seaside, but I've frequented quite a few dispensaries and Coastal Craft Cannabis is top notch. Not only is the flower selection local and fresh, but their solventless game is high quality and varied. They even had a generous sale going on for up to 40% off when I went, which shows that the value is there too. The best aspect of my experience however, was when I ran into a small issue with my purchase the owner immediately rectified the issue to the point where I was more than satisfied with his solution. This peace of mind is absolutely invaluable while shopping. I will be back. Oh yeah, and the staff is awesome too!