CODES - Macon
Join the CODES celebration. Unlock your superpower at CODES Macon with in-store pickup. **Please have your ID ready when picking up your order.** Discounts: New Patient Discount: (Med Only) 10% off First visit (Med Only) 15% off Second visit (Med Only) Veterans: 22% off (with ID) (Med & Rec) Wisdom (65+): 10% off (Med & Rec) Industry: 15% off (With Agent ID) Student Discount: 15% off (Med & Rec)
👥 New Patient: 10% Off 1st Visit, 15% Off 2nd Visit (MED ONLY) 💚 Low-Income: 10% Off (MED ONLY) 👴 Wisdom: 10% Off (Seniors 65+) 🏢 Industry: 15% Off (W/ Industry ID) 🎓 University: 15% Off (W/ University ID) 🇺🇸 Military/Vets: 22% Off (W/ Military ID)
Exclusions may apply. Ask your budtender for details. While supplies last. Discounts cannot be stacked or combined. Products vary by location.