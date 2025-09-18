DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
CODES - St. Louis (Hampton Ave) (Med/Rec)
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About this dispensary
CODES - St. Louis (Hampton Ave) (Med/Rec)
With multiple locations across Missouri and Arkansas, we’re repping local flower, art, and music—celebrating the communities that made us with locally grown cannabis. Our dispensaries create a one-of-a kind cannabis experience, shaped by the communities we serve. CODES offers a curated lineup of flower, concentrates, gummies, and pre-rolls—premium picks for every preference. Dialed in: Every area code we serve gets its own signature strain, handpicked to match the vibe and nature of the community.
Leafly member since 2021
- 1115 Hampton Ave., St. Louis, MO
- call 3142669903
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 170
- cash
- License DIS000058
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 11am CT
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Ratings and reviews of CODES - St. Louis (Hampton Ave) (Med/Rec)
(27 reviews)
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4.5
Quality
4.9
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
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a........e
September 18, 2025
I appreciate that they are open until 10:00 everyday but Sunday. The reason why I keep going to codes is because they have a student discount and they allow split payment between cash and card. Their selection is decent, budtenders are pleasant and knowledgeable. It's a smaller dispensary for sure, but you're always in and out pretty quick.
t........6
December 23, 2024
I really like Angel, she has helped me on a few occasions and me her personal preferences, which I appreciate. Friendly, and courteous. She is another reason to shop codes in St Ann
a........0
February 24, 2024
Do you know the number of people 65+ who used to spend $$$ because 10% is a lot for some on Medicare? Those of us decades ago smoking weed with sticks and seeds that popped. Welcome just don't expect a discount on your wisdom
m........3
September 21, 2023
Verified Shopper
Product Review: I purchased this and was really excited to try it out. So, I'm pulling and trying to get a hit from this "glass filtered" blunt. Meanwhile, the flower is just burning away. Luckily, I caught the blunt on sale as this is normally a $40+ tax, 2g blunt. I put the blunt out and broke it down, It was packed beyond tight with popcorn'ish size nugs. The filter was clogged. Now I understand why I couldn't hit the blunt in its true form, lol., Next, I grinded the flower up and rolled up. This flower just doesn't taste like what I am used to. Something with the taste/smell of the flower didn't sit right. I read on the package and it has Delta9-THC and THC-A. Sadly, I tossed that ish and will continue purchasing other strains that I enjoy like Runtz, Black Runtz, MAC Stomper, Bubba Fett, Double Cross, Brick House, Chem 91, etc. Good Day Farms Review: The workers are friendly, good selection, In store deals. Fast service, knowledgable. One of the better dispensaries!!