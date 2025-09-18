Product Review: I purchased this and was really excited to try it out. So, I'm pulling and trying to get a hit from this "glass filtered" blunt. Meanwhile, the flower is just burning away. Luckily, I caught the blunt on sale as this is normally a $40+ tax, 2g blunt. I put the blunt out and broke it down, It was packed beyond tight with popcorn'ish size nugs. The filter was clogged. Now I understand why I couldn't hit the blunt in its true form, lol., Next, I grinded the flower up and rolled up. This flower just doesn't taste like what I am used to. Something with the taste/smell of the flower didn't sit right. I read on the package and it has Delta9-THC and THC-A. Sadly, I tossed that ish and will continue purchasing other strains that I enjoy like Runtz, Black Runtz, MAC Stomper, Bubba Fett, Double Cross, Brick House, Chem 91, etc. Good Day Farms Review: The workers are friendly, good selection, In store deals. Fast service, knowledgable. One of the better dispensaries!!