DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
CODES - St. Louis (Hampton Ave) (Med/Rec)
Ratings and reviews of CODES - St. Louis (Hampton Ave) (Med/Rec)
(27 reviews)
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4.5
Quality
4.9
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-24 of 27
a........e
September 18, 2025
I appreciate that they are open until 10:00 everyday but Sunday. The reason why I keep going to codes is because they have a student discount and they allow split payment between cash and card. Their selection is decent, budtenders are pleasant and knowledgeable. It's a smaller dispensary for sure, but you're always in and out pretty quick.
t........6
December 23, 2024
I really like Angel, she has helped me on a few occasions and me her personal preferences, which I appreciate. Friendly, and courteous. She is another reason to shop codes in St Ann
a........0
February 24, 2024
Do you know the number of people 65+ who used to spend $$$ because 10% is a lot for some on Medicare? Those of us decades ago smoking weed with sticks and seeds that popped. Welcome just don't expect a discount on your wisdom
m........3
September 21, 2023
Verified Shopper
Product Review: I purchased this and was really excited to try it out. So, I'm pulling and trying to get a hit from this "glass filtered" blunt. Meanwhile, the flower is just burning away. Luckily, I caught the blunt on sale as this is normally a $40+ tax, 2g blunt. I put the blunt out and broke it down, It was packed beyond tight with popcorn'ish size nugs. The filter was clogged. Now I understand why I couldn't hit the blunt in its true form, lol., Next, I grinded the flower up and rolled up. This flower just doesn't taste like what I am used to. Something with the taste/smell of the flower didn't sit right. I read on the package and it has Delta9-THC and THC-A. Sadly, I tossed that ish and will continue purchasing other strains that I enjoy like Runtz, Black Runtz, MAC Stomper, Bubba Fett, Double Cross, Brick House, Chem 91, etc. Good Day Farms Review: The workers are friendly, good selection, In store deals. Fast service, knowledgable. One of the better dispensaries!!
s........7
July 1, 2023
Verified Shopper
Easy to order and pick up.good prices
p........9
March 3, 2023
Love it
T........3
June 23, 2023
Love the Friday bundle deals when they were 70 after taxes. that was a deal. Now the deal is almost 90
k........9
May 9, 2023
Liked the service and the flower and budder I got. Didn’t get the 10% first time customer discount though.
r........3
May 1, 2023
Chill vibe great experience interested in going back soon.
K........2
February 3, 2023
Verified Shopper
Easy and fast. Nice people
p........g
February 12, 2023
Purchased recreationally yesterday and it was the easiest transaction I’ve ever had. Way better than Illinois’ dispensaries. Will definitely be back.
B........_
October 22, 2022
Verified Shopper
They always been very helpful and Knowledgeable..best prices in St.Louis
Dispensary response:
We are so grateful for your kind words. Thanks for sharing your review with us and the community. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve our patients and we look forward to your next visit!
October 24, 2022
4........v
February 16, 2022
Awesome vibe from the moment you walk in not to mention great prices. Will be coming back
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for this 5-star feedback and for choosing our dispensary. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve our patients and we look forward to your next visit!
February 18, 2022
r........0
February 3, 2023
My first purchase was fire 🔥🔥
B........0
October 9, 2022
Verified Shopper
Great place. I love good price. On 1/2 oz
Dispensary response:
We love to receive feedback like this and are so glad you choose our dispensary. We promise to always keep the selection high and the prices low!
October 12, 2022
j........6
January 24, 2022
Everyone was very helpful and educated on all the products. The environment was very clean and gave a modern vibe. Will be going back!
Dispensary response:
We are so grateful for the opportunity to help you on your path to healing! Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve and for choosing Nature's Medicines.
January 26, 2022
j........r
August 31, 2022
The prices are super awesome!!! and staff is very friendly and knowledgable will be returning again for my second time discount
Dispensary response:
We know what makes us so awesome are our awesome patients!! Thank you for choosing our dispensary and for taking the time to rate us 5-stars! See you again soon!
September 5, 2022
k........n
October 14, 2022
Like the place! Just picked up some buds, but they are extremely dry! Crunchy even.
Dispensary response:
We always aim to deliver a great experience, and we are gutted when we don’t meet expectations. Thanks for taking the time to bring this to our attention. Your feedback helps us get better. We are looking into this issue and hope to resolve it promptly and accurately.
October 14, 2022
B........r
January 21, 2022
I will definitely be going back! The only thing negative about this place is the location. It’s kind of hard to pull out of the lot when leaving because of the location but man….. it’s worth the wait to pull out of the lot to get a quality product from a kind and helpful staff at THE BEST prices I have found out there. I recommend EVERYONE go check this place out.
Dispensary response:
We really are grateful for the opportunity to serve our patients and we just love reading reviews like this. Thanks for the commendation and 5-star rating-- we hope to see you again soon!
January 21, 2022
n........n
January 22, 2022
This is just the best place. I had questions and they had answers. It was early on a Friday morning, so it was slow. All the employees seemed to want to help me out with my questions. I felt warm and welcomed. It is a longer trip for me, but the quality of the staff and product makes it a welcome journey. Thank you!
Dispensary response:
Thanks for making the long journey to come see us! We appreciate the time you took to leave this 5-star feedback and we look forward to seeing you again soon at Nature's Medicines- your one-stop shop for all your cannabis needs!
January 26, 2022
b........g
January 7, 2022
Absolutely wonderful experience! This was the first stop the day I received my MMJ card. I was treated with upmost respect and guided through the entire process. Pricing was reasonable and the first time deal was super nice to have so I could try a few things!
Dispensary response:
We are so grateful for the opportunity to help you on your path to healing! Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve and for choosing Nature's Medicines. We always look forward to your next visit with us!
January 10, 2022
j........3
June 4, 2022
Verified Shopper
I’m here weekly! The deals, the great service and the awesome products.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for your loyalty, your friendship and your business! We always look forward to your visits and it is our pleasure to serve our patients. Thanks for choosing our dispensary- we look forward to seeing you again soon!
June 6, 2022
k........4
February 3, 2022
Great place and can’t beat that 40% off first time discount!
Dispensary response:
We are so grateful for your kind words. Thanks for sharing your review with us and the community. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve our patients and we look forward to your next visit!
February 3, 2022
p........l
August 31, 2022
great store, great staff. Looking forward to visiting again
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for this 5-star feedback and for choosing our dispensary. We really appreciate the opportunity to serve our patients and we look forward to your next visit!
September 5, 2022