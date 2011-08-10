No Leafly menu. Weed maps menu is outdated. Used to be awesome place with great prerolls, but honestly this place is going down hill lately. Someone isn’t doing their job

Dispensary said:

Thank you for your feedback. With the ever changing industry and rising prices of these platforms, yes we had to take a little break. We are back in action and will start having ALL menus up to date. We have been using Baker for the Menu and Online Ordering! Our staff is sorry that you didn't have the best experience and hope to see you back again! We will have our great prerolls ready for you! Appreciate the patience while we try to survive being a small mom and pop shop.