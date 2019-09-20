purplemama
So glad that I'm the first to review under Leafly regarding Columbia Care. I have had my card for over a year and the experience at this location has been like no other. Everyone in the store greeted me, the atmosphere is so calm and mature. It's not just like your other new local dispensary in town. They don't have flower right now, which does suck but hopefully coming soon! *fingers crossed for very soon*. But the employees, management, and the vibe is what will keep me as their consistent customer. Thank you so much Columbia Care for CARING!
We are honored to have you be our first review and are happy to see we have exceeded your expectations. Patience experience is number one for us and these reviews let us know we're on the right track. Thanks again and hope to see you again soon! Robinson Rodriguez, General Manager