purplemama on November 4, 2019

So glad that I'm the first to review under Leafly regarding Columbia Care. I have had my card for over a year and the experience at this location has been like no other. Everyone in the store greeted me, the atmosphere is so calm and mature. It's not just like your other new local dispensary in town. They don't have flower right now, which does suck but hopefully coming soon! *fingers crossed for very soon*. But the employees, management, and the vibe is what will keep me as their consistent customer. Thank you so much Columbia Care for CARING!