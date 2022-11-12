DISPENSARY
Quality
Service
Atmosphere
n........n
November 12, 2022
From the moment you walk in the atmosphere is inviting. Wide open space shows off the huge wall to wall apothecary style cabinet. Your mind directly goes into curiosity mode wondering what goodies they have. The person at the front desk took my information and informed me of the promotions that was occurring that day. There waiting area has a touch screen kiosk that can help you with your cannabis needs. Brittany helped me with my order and let me tell you she is substantial at her job. She’s knowledgeable at the products at hand, clear communication and understanding, patient and not to mention down to earth. I use flower and they have a great deal of a selection to choose from. Definitely coming back and looking forward to what they will carry next.
E........r
November 2, 2022
This dispensary is my one stop shop around Jacksonville. The product is quality, always a wide selection, and an extremely knowledgeable staff. Every time I go in there I learn something new about how to manage my symptoms, how to store/keep my products, how to get the most from my purchase, and also how to achieve the sensations I’m looking for. Although fairly knowledgeable myself, today Brittany helped me and took the time to explain everything to me, find me the best discounts, and even laughed at my probably dumb jokes lol. Their dablicators and extra strength tincture are my favorites!
c........m
March 20, 2022
Place is clean and discreet. From the guy who checks you in to the one who attends you are both nice and efficient . As a first timer here, I must say that first time patients do get a nice discount, which I took advantage of. However, I felt a little rushed but it may have been unintended but I didn't feel like I was properly educated on their products and effects. Also, anywhere else you go they do give you freebies, from hats and trays to even a lighter or free paper with their name, but this wasn't the case here for a first timer. I did get a raincheck on a battery for purchasing 2 cartridges but they were out, so I have to come back. had to go to a smoke shop down the street to be able to get some paper and a battery to be able to use the cartridge and light up my flowers.
d........s
September 26, 2022
After trying the rest, I found Canabist on University to be the best! Brittany and Shea assisted me in selecting try vape purchase. I use to not like vapes, now I do, and the discounts are fantastic. Cannabist is the only place in JAX I goto now, worthy of the drive from the beach for sure.
H........i
December 28, 2019
I have had a card for a few years and by far the Quality at Columbia Care is superior to the others in this city. The service and knowledge of the staff is Excellent. The total ambiance is far above the rest of the dispensaries in Jacksonville, Florida. They actually care enough to show it! I will be back, and now I'm certain I have found a place to give ALL my business. No more traveling all over Jacksonville to see who is carrying what at different prices. Columbia Care not only has everything you possibly could need, but priced accordingly as well. I have recently gone thru Stage 4 Cancer, I have moderate to severe Psoriatic Arthritis, Diabetes, Chrones, IBS & IBD. I'm blessed to be alive. I used to say "Thank God for waking up each day". Now I add to it, "And Thank God for Columbia Care.
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the fantastic review! I'm glad to hear we're meeting all your expectations and consider it a great honor to continue to serve you!
January 2, 2020
J........1
October 12, 2020
this is the second best dispensary in Florida hands down and I mean that in a good way as I don't think anyone could ever be the best.. at Columbia care and they never quit trying and they are very kind and patient. if you have any trouble with any product or anything they will do absolutely what is necessary to make it right.. they have good honest prices and their sales are on point also the only thing that they need is delivery.. that's how good they are I won't drive to any other dispensary in Jacksonville.. that's why I say they compete with truly because they actually deliver but that should show everyone how good this place is and how kind they will treat you.. it's not just the flower every product they have is simply amazing ❤️🔥🌊🏁🇺🇸🤙
k........m
June 3, 2023
Alex is absolutely amazing he’s so knowledgeable, so is Cody actually all of the guys there and gals you know everything you need to know I love the strawberry float dablicator works perfect for pain and sleep
b........y
April 23, 2023
The Cannabist has great products and people. The industry leader with veteran discounts. 35 percent off for veterans every Monday.
a........3
January 30, 2024
Erin was awesome ! Everyone was nice and friendly
A........y
June 25, 2021
Ok so imma start off by saying, THEY ARE AO NICE AND FRIENDLY. Listen they customer services is top tier like their flowers. So as soon i came n Mason who is an amazing greeter, didn’t make me feel like a weirdo. It was also a really nice young lady she gave me a Complement and i was going thru something. She amazing. But then there was Alex he is superb. He gave great details on how they made him feel and what type of effect because i am trying to get a handle on my disease so. All around they Fucking rock.
c........k
February 22, 2023
The flower here is better than almost all other dispensaries. Exceptional service.
J........8
November 12, 2022
Brittany is an excellent employee great customer service
d........s
July 14, 2021
........walked in Metallica was playing over the store speakers and the young lady that signed me in was great excellent customer service then bam Kat made my week now that I think about it Columbia Care is the Bomb.com a1 yoda people even the one in St Augustine hey they help and serve no doubt !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
s........s
October 9, 2021
The discount stack is where it is at, and this is the only place in Jacksonville I've seen the CO2 RSO. It's my legit favorite, and it's so nice to not have to order from grow healthy, which has become a major pain with inconsistent delivery.
n........r
December 30, 2021
I was greeted by a wonderful smile at the door! The young lady behind the counter REALLY knew her stuff...and answered ALL of my questions (which were a lot)! I felt better shortly after a visit!
d........4
April 22, 2022
Fantastic service and better products. Best c02 vapes in the land. Highest quality out there! Cody is the man.
x........x
May 29, 2022
First time.great service. Shay answered all questions. Showed how product works. 5 star service
K........4
October 20, 2021
The flower was quality and a great price! Matthias was a great help! He was very knowledgeable about the products and did a great job helping me pick out what we thought was best for me! Only wish I had visited CC sooner!
d........0
January 25, 2020
First time visit to Columbia Care was awesome. The staff is super friendly and helpful. The inside is gorgeous and inviting. The best part though is their flower. Their Mint Chip is amazing. I only picked up an 1/8th of it but I’m definitely going back for more. This is the type of dispensary with quality medicine and great patient care.
u........3
December 9, 2021
This is the best dispensary by far in Jacksonville wouldn't visit anywhere else love these guys :)
S........y
July 21, 2020
The service was absolutely fantastic..Sarah & Jessica Just a cup of sugar both of them..So helpful. Even the gentleman next to register threw in some good information. GO VISIT..
G........0
November 4, 2019
When I walked into the store I was greeted with smiling faces. The staff was very knowledgeable and kind. The prices were decent and the products were a lot better than I expected. They do not have flower yet but said it is coming soon. I will definitely be back when they get flower. They have coupons and stack-able deals. The atmosphere was chill and the space was very open, warming. Ill be back again soon!
Dispensary response:
Thank you! Providing a great experience for our patients is our number one priority. I am happy to hear we've exceeded your expectations. Look forward to serving you again soon! Robinson Rodriguez, General Manager
November 8, 2019
p........a
November 4, 2019
So glad that I'm the first to review under Leafly regarding Columbia Care. I have had my card for over a year and the experience at this location has been like no other. Everyone in the store greeted me, the atmosphere is so calm and mature. It's not just like your other new local dispensary in town. They don't have flower right now, which does suck but hopefully coming soon! *fingers crossed for very soon*. But the employees, management, and the vibe is what will keep me as their consistent customer. Thank you so much Columbia Care for CARING!
Dispensary response:
We are honored to have you be our first review and are happy to see we have exceeded your expectations. Patience experience is number one for us and these reviews let us know we're on the right track. Thanks again and hope to see you again soon! Robinson Rodriguez, General Manager
November 8, 2019
e........n
June 17, 2024
I am an industry veteran. This was my favorite dispensary in Jax, after my experience today I will never be back. On their website it showed a deal 1G Vapes 2 for $40. I drove over and inquired. The budtender confirmed the price online does show "2 for $40", informed me the listing was made in error and said "they will probably honor it", I nodded in agreement because I've worked in dispensaries and in retail for over a decade and that is status quo, you make an error in pricing, you honor your mistake within reason. He looked over at the supervisor and she just looked at us and said "Theyre 2 for 80" and refused to honor their online pricing. I asked for their names and they refused to provide them. When I called and asked the names of those serving me I was told they would get a manager. After a 10minute wait on the phone I walked back in and they're all just standing around, including the manager, just chatting. Not a customer in sight. What a disgrace. To think you ruined good will with someone who has spent thousands in your store because of $40. Good thing Trulieve is right down the road! This occured at 3:30pm on 6.17.23