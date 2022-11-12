this is the second best dispensary in Florida hands down and I mean that in a good way as I don't think anyone could ever be the best.. at Columbia care and they never quit trying and they are very kind and patient. if you have any trouble with any product or anything they will do absolutely what is necessary to make it right.. they have good honest prices and their sales are on point also the only thing that they need is delivery.. that's how good they are I won't drive to any other dispensary in Jacksonville.. that's why I say they compete with truly because they actually deliver but that should show everyone how good this place is and how kind they will treat you.. it's not just the flower every product they have is simply amazing ❤️🔥🌊🏁🇺🇸🤙