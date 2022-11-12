DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Jacksonville
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Accessory
About this dispensary
The Mint Cannabis - Jacksonville
We put patients and people first. By providing a portfolio of high-quality cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, leveraging data and research to fuel innovation, we aim to lead the industry by improving access to cannabis and plant-based solutions.
- 4332 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL
- call 904-694-2174
- visit website
- send an email
- debit cardcash
- License LETTER08092017
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
10am - 6pm
30 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Jacksonville
4.9
Quality
4.7
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
n........n
November 12, 2022
From the moment you walk in the atmosphere is inviting. Wide open space shows off the huge wall to wall apothecary style cabinet. Your mind directly goes into curiosity mode wondering what goodies they have. The person at the front desk took my information and informed me of the promotions that was occurring that day. There waiting area has a touch screen kiosk that can help you with your cannabis needs. Brittany helped me with my order and let me tell you she is substantial at her job. She’s knowledgeable at the products at hand, clear communication and understanding, patient and not to mention down to earth. I use flower and they have a great deal of a selection to choose from. Definitely coming back and looking forward to what they will carry next.
E........r
November 2, 2022
This dispensary is my one stop shop around Jacksonville. The product is quality, always a wide selection, and an extremely knowledgeable staff. Every time I go in there I learn something new about how to manage my symptoms, how to store/keep my products, how to get the most from my purchase, and also how to achieve the sensations I’m looking for. Although fairly knowledgeable myself, today Brittany helped me and took the time to explain everything to me, find me the best discounts, and even laughed at my probably dumb jokes lol. Their dablicators and extra strength tincture are my favorites!
c........m
March 20, 2022
Place is clean and discreet. From the guy who checks you in to the one who attends you are both nice and efficient . As a first timer here, I must say that first time patients do get a nice discount, which I took advantage of. However, I felt a little rushed but it may have been unintended but I didn't feel like I was properly educated on their products and effects. Also, anywhere else you go they do give you freebies, from hats and trays to even a lighter or free paper with their name, but this wasn't the case here for a first timer. I did get a raincheck on a battery for purchasing 2 cartridges but they were out, so I have to come back. had to go to a smoke shop down the street to be able to get some paper and a battery to be able to use the cartridge and light up my flowers.
d........s
September 26, 2022
After trying the rest, I found Canabist on University to be the best! Brittany and Shea assisted me in selecting try vape purchase. I use to not like vapes, now I do, and the discounts are fantastic. Cannabist is the only place in JAX I goto now, worthy of the drive from the beach for sure.