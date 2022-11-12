Place is clean and discreet. From the guy who checks you in to the one who attends you are both nice and efficient . As a first timer here, I must say that first time patients do get a nice discount, which I took advantage of. However, I felt a little rushed but it may have been unintended but I didn't feel like I was properly educated on their products and effects. Also, anywhere else you go they do give you freebies, from hats and trays to even a lighter or free paper with their name, but this wasn't the case here for a first timer. I did get a raincheck on a battery for purchasing 2 cartridges but they were out, so I have to come back. had to go to a smoke shop down the street to be able to get some paper and a battery to be able to use the cartridge and light up my flowers.