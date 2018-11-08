Samcaregiver on October 13, 2019

The people who work here are great. However I am caregiver, and I showed up very early the one day. Well I stood in line for nothing. I will explain the reason why I gave two stars for service and atmosphere. since there was a limited quantity, why can't they limit what patients can buy? All these patients waited for medicine. The patients first got to buy as much as they wanted. Some bought a decent amount too. And really thus could hurt me one day limiting it. Bc I will have to go back more. However I feel it would be more fair and most satisfied patients. Keyword is patients. All these patients need it. I mean I know you won't be able to please everyone. But the more the better right?