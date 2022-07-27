Consume began in January 2020 with the purpose of providing a better cannabis experience. We pride ourselves on education, quality, and teamwork to succeed in achieving that purpose. It’s more than selling a product, we aim to share knowledge with every person about the product they leave our dispensaries with. We want every consumer to have a better understanding of cannabis and the effects it will have on their body. Education is at the heart of everything we do. We start by training our staff to have a full understanding of the cannabis laws, products, and consumption methods. Our staff aren’t trying to make a sale; we want you to leave with the cannabis product that is perfect for your needs. All of the products at our dispensaries are grown and manufactured in-state and must pass rigorous lab testing to ensure the highest quality products are available at our stores.