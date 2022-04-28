Curaleaf - Bellmawr (Adult Use)
139.3 miles away
In-store purchasing only
197 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Cartridges
Accessories
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Bellmawr (Adult Use)
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 39
640 Creek Rd, Bellmawr, NJ
License RE000007
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-7pm
8am-7pm
8am-7pm
8am-7pm
8am-7pm
8am-7pm
8am-7pm
Photos of Curaleaf - Bellmawr (Adult Use)
Show all photos