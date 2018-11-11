DISPENSARY
L........5
November 11, 2018
I used to really enjoy this dispensary. They had some great strains, lozenges, butter and oils. I should say I loved it when it was compassionate sciences. A little before the name change the quality changed. All the strains tasted the same and are dry. There’s no difference if you buy their premium buds verses ready to roll mix. I think they just need to get back to having really good bud and quality lozenges, butter and oils. The carts also taste the same. Not worth the prices. I do love that they have rewards points and low prices but it’s really horrible product now that seems like such a waste of money. I’m sick and I need something effective. For the prices I need quality. This place is convenient for me but it’s such a waste of money so I’ve begun the trip to Breakwater whom really has amazing stuff. I felt like a kid at christmas opening my first present when I open their jar. Hands down worth the drive for that. Curaleaf is a big disappointment and the horrible thing is that they won’t let you leave reviews or critique on their Facebook or instagram because they delete what sounds negative in their opinions and only leave positive comments. They should let ppl leave reviews for better or worse and let ppl decide where they want to spend their money. For effective medication go elsewhere until Curaleaf goes back to basics! Also staff have always been nice and answered by questions. As I said there are affordable prices and different options. Their new place is nice and clean. Just bring back medical grade that’s all!
w........r
April 21, 2021
I am getting tired of getting light counts. I weigh everything I get from Botanist and Curaleaf and Curaleaf is consistently short... 1/4-1/2 gram. And I have a 1/4 right now that is almost a gram short! Make it stop!
M........9
July 19, 2018
Absolutely astonished that people are giving this place 5 stars. Totally ruined the best dispensary in the state. Quality fell off so hard in the past months since curaleaf took over. Buds not cured, no trichs to be found, tastes like hay and has little to no effect on me. Wish I could post before and after pics... Curaleaf, if you’re reading this, your patients realize the quality has fallen greatly, fix this. After getting basically a quarter of leaves yesterday, I won’t be back until you bring your standards up. Eht, which was the worst at one point, is now leaps and bounds over u in quality
I........1
February 3, 2020
When I first started looking at your store through leafly you had descriptions of your d different flower you carry. Now you have nothing!!!! What's going on over there? can we get descriptions on the flower you have?
S........l
August 6, 2018
Worst dispensary in the U.S. Terrible product which is rushed, uncured, unflushed & amateurly grown. NJ deserves better. Anyone tells you different is a novice.
i........7
October 24, 2018
I've been in the NJ MMP for a little over 2 years. This is the only dispensary I've been to, it's the closest one around me. They've gotten much better with having a wider variety of strains in stock, but it's still too expensive. I usually only buy their RTR (Ready to Roll) Mix (shake) Pre-Rolls or whatever is on sale. I can't afford their premium bud prices. They just started producing strain specific vape cartridges, which I absolutely love, but the price is ridiculously high ($70), it's 70% THC and it's only 1/2 gram, but they consider it an 8th of your allotment (3.5 grams). I can get 90-100% THC 1 gram vape cartridges for $75. What annoys me the most is with as much variety of strains that they have, they usually only have 1-2 strains in RTR & pre-rolls. If they have that many varieties of strains then they should have just as many varieties of RTR & pre-rolls. Every plant has shake, there is no reason for them not to package it and the only difference between RTR & Pre-Rolls is they put the shake into cones to make them pre-rolls. They charge the same price for RTR & Pre-Rolls, except RTR is Quarters (7 grams $45) & Pre-Rolls are Eighths (3.5 grams $45), which makes no sense to me, except they make more money. Personally, I think they should just have RTR (Shake) and not pre-rolls, they could package RTR faster than making pre-rolls an actually help their patients with the cost. Another thing that is really annoying is they put out their menu late the night before, for the following day, but even if you get their right when they open, there is a good chance they won't have what the menu says, this is for RTR, Pre-Rolls & Sales, they usually always have the premium bud, which means they only package a few of the cost efficient products if they run out that quickly. I went there last Saturday morning, I knew exactly what I wanted, I had everything figured out, I get up to the counter and I'm told they don't have the RTR or 1 of the 2 pre-roll strains or 1 of the 2 small bud strains that I wanted, this was when they first opened for the day and they already were out of half of what I wanted, but later in the day they sent out a menu and it had the strains I originally went there for, which I don't understand, so they either had it when I went and couldn't find it or they never had it ready for that morning and when they did they sent out a new menu, either way it's extremely frustrating. I'm unable to work, I haven't gotten disability yet and I can't afford their prices. I need to look into the other dispensaries that always have shake in stock, until the prices come down that is all I can afford. I really don't understand how they can take an eighth (3.5 grams)of your allotment for a half gram of product. The new facility is much better than their old one. They have a much larger waiting and purchase room, they added an express lane, which is nice when you have stuff on hold or know exactly what you want, unless you get up there and they don't have what you want, then it just annoys the patients waiting in express, but it's not the patient’s fault. They have 2 registers for express and I think 6 registers for regular, but they rarely ever have someone on every register, the most I've seen is 2 on express and 3 on regular. They've improved a lot in 2 years, their facility has drastically improved and prices have dropped, but I believe they can do better with pricing as well as packaging shake as an inexpensive option for patients who can't afford their premium bud prices.
B........0
December 16, 2018
What can I say very inconsistent first few months when you opened it and smelled like wet grass meaning it was not process or a grown correctly number two now everything seems to dry but also premature. Maybe one or two good things there that are consistent,I only get two things at that dispensary anymore. For now anyway hopefully they get better
D........8
May 26, 2019
this is the Walmart of cannabis. you can come here on a budget and leave with a variety of goodies. don't ever look up what's in stock on the website before you go, because it's never accurate. all the flower I've bought from here has been dry, but does the trick. the Skywalker og is flame, by the way. I have 2 70% carts that I haven't opened yet. there are ALWAYS carts on sale for 45 bucks also. the staff is awesome. the facility is clean. oh and the best part is they have a rewards program!!!! I've shopped there twice and already have 20 bucks towards a future purchase. soooo sick!!! I definitely recommend.
P........1
April 15, 2020
I picked up medication and when I got it home I was blown away at how very low quality this was for $60 1/8 top quality prices. I understand you cant return it so I'm stuck with it. However, it smells like damp rotting and it snaps and crackles when using the medication. Not to mention the bag was very leafy and full of trim. My major concern was the overall quality. It shouldnt take and smell like rot NOR should dispensary medication be crackling and snapping while taking it. I wasted my entire monthly supply on this and given I'm stuck with it and do not trust its quality for use as medicine I'll be disposing of it. Curaleaf should be ashamed. I will be saving pictures of it and it's labels.
n........0
July 8, 2020
Been going since they opened . The little three cashier spot across the street. The growth has been crazy and the quality of the strains has gotten DRASTICALLY BETTER I lived in Los Angeles for 5 years and spoiled myself . Curaleaf has brought NJ up to par now. jelly cocktail , LA Kush Kakes , . The staff is great they are super helpful and the store front is so clean and updated futuristic Looking almost . I’m a south jersey native and this has helped my life in many ways ... thanks CuraLeaf !
H........2
February 22, 2021
The only good flower here is super sherb #4. The taste and quality are great and the thc level is just what I need for my chronic pain. That’s the only strain worth getting, maybe the la kush cake 11, neither one is ever in stock and can NEVER be ordered. By the time I make the hour and a half drive it’s already out of stock. If it is orderable it’s gone by the time I sign in. The lozenges are pretty good and help with sleep. The staff are all very nice and helpful but come on NJ...your supposed to be recreationally legal soon. You don’t even have enough of the good strains for your medical patients. Maybe you should try to get some flower from Colorado, Las Vegas, or California because so far NJ is just one big disappointment! High priced also big bud should be bigger if you’re charging more. The lines are ridiculous now so I really would love to see how recreational is going to play out. You really need to allow the medical patients to order their favorites online and keep your stock well supplied. How about mailing us our orders as well? Everyone else does that? I’d probably spend more money if I could order from home. By the time I pay for gas to get there to wind up being disappointed it’s almost not even worth it
G........1
September 24, 2018
Been over 6 months Close to A year I've been going to Compassionate science I think May they opened up Across street as Curaleaf ... At least 10 registers 10 Bud tenders All seem to be pretty knowledgeable some a lot more than others... Bridget I think is manager she is very level headed seems very intelligent and down-to-earth when a comes to helping you she looks for a solution... But that doesn't change the quality of the Bud... Pictures don't lie and neither do I.. I had one problem and because they addressed it properly I will not talk about that I don't think that will be a problem for anyone in the future security seems to be excellent.. They have guns and personalities... You don't find that March in law enforcement.. Anyway back to the Bud... I've never seen anything on the street or in pictures that resembles the quality of buds and grooming these buds.. 25 buds in a quarter Most are the size of a dime or nickel.. Every now and then you get a ugly bud with more leaves that I've ever seen and stems.. I don't think anyone would complain if there was a few seeds like the olden days... But top quality most expensive you can buy anywhere in the world and I mean the most expensive and we have the most on regulated someone looking at these buds before they go out.. Shouldn't we be very happy with the quality And quality.... I know quick cry and it will be legal soon And you can buy like Denver $160 for an ounce of girl scout cookie.. How can they charge so much more here.. I am sick why should someone be able to take advantage of a sick person I am disabled without this my pain level is so high I want to die.. I know there's others out there still saying we're lucky to have this I'm not going to complain I'm just shut up and being happy that's what I've been doing... That doesn't help anyone including myself... I smoked when I was younger never thinking I would be in this position... I know what buds look like I know what old molds and the bs I've been tolds looks like... I know one thing the Squeakiest bearing gets The grease... We are all together in this we are buds maybe we can get together have curaleaf supply a room one evening a month so we can talk.. Not just about pure leaf about ideas how to make edibles pipes sore throats Our children Anything but special for us the people that are sick and need marijuana to survive.. God-bless America God-bless you guys I don't go on the Internet much but love to talk text would everyone hope we can get something together and have one good place we can get our medicine 1 place we can trust.. Even after its legal We can still stick with Them if they can adjust and stick by us... We can always use the knowledge... Knowledge is powerful... Thankss for Reading my crazy rant my name's JD. I use text to talk as you can tell it doesn't work right all the time my fingers are to swell sorry
c........8
January 22, 2021
I felt like I was at the DMV lol. That's what it looks like inside. They don't have any signs on the wall for a menu. At least one not big enough to see!!! They don't have any recommendations for what you need medically. You can talk to the associate but cmon. We all have different reasons for going here. There needs to be more of an explanation of the products. I looked online too. Not much help there either. So that's what I would love to see change here. Other than sounding bitchy I enjoyed what I got. But was it the right thing for me? Idk.
B........3
June 20, 2020
I joined the NJ medical program last year and have only bought product from Curaleaf up until this week. I had a chance to visit The Botanist in Egg Harbor Township and the experience and product are far superior I can’t even tell you. Curaleaf seems to the one of the few in NJ that offers Vape, Extract, and Lozenges. Their flower leaves something to be desired. First of all, they only offer their weird cross breeds they make in house, none of the legendary strains you can read about on Leafly. The taste of some of them when smoked or vaporized was so bad I couldn’t stand it. The flower I got from The Botanist was far superior. Also I never felt welcomed or wanted at curaleaf. I found the staff and security to be kinda rude, treating me like a criminal. Meanwhile I did everything I needed to to get a product that helps me. Clearly they are in over their heads with volume. They simply cannot handle the number of patients or demand, which makes for a terrible customer experience. The last time I went there, I stood in like for 45 minutes to get on a waitlist that took another 2 hours until I could get into the dispensary to pick up an order I already placed online, ahead of time. If you want good flower, DO NOT buy from Curaleaf, it was crap compared to what I got from the Botanist.
B........9
June 5, 2019
Never been
e........t
August 1, 2020
This is what I think about the New Jersey medical marijuana program The people that are running the dispensaries are not cure Buds All the weed looks the same they are producing it to fast that's not good only good for them $$$$ I don't even get a buzz off there product's There are different way's to grow Weed fast and that is not good for the patient's So people stop buying weed from the New Jersey dispensaries There ripping every-body off The weed don't look right hit them in the pocket freeze them out of money until the medical program get's better if it does New -Jersey Stop getting ripped off
A........0
August 21, 2018
I've been taking anti-depressant and anti-anxiety prescription medications for over 15 years for PTSD. After suffering through many adverse reactions to prescription meds (and having to painfully wean off each one), I finally decided to explore medical marijuana. I also suffer from migraines and was taking prescription and OTC migraines meds. The staff at Curaleaf were extremely patient and helpful in guiding me through the new patient process. I'm a total MJ newbie and had a question about my 1st purchase. I reached out to the person who met with me during my first visit and received a prompt and detailed response. I feel very lucky that Curaleaf in Bellmawr is close to home.
K........m
July 18, 2020
It's bad enough I only have to drive 15 minutes to get there. Only to find out what is listed on their website is not available. Even Leafly has listings that aren't available. WTF! Who is running the website? Please get rid of them! You have to know what is going to become available on that particular day. Nothing but excuses once you get there. They tell you it changes hourly. Why? If you only have enough flour to last an hour or two don't even List It. This is just common sense. Speaking to a woman who came from Tom's River New Jersey. She had to drive over an hour to get there only to find out what she wanted wasn't available. This has to stop. Any other company would be out of business by now if they couldn't keep up-to-date, even up to the minute. With what's available. But curaleaf is the biggest dispensary in the country. LMFAO! With the worst customer service. People working there are as friendly as can be. Even the security guards are great. But curaleaf shouldn't put them in the position to have to lie to their customers. It's just ridiculous!
S........s
December 22, 2018
Fine with me! Easy access from my home.
T........p
January 25, 2019
I purchase a large amount of Ready to Roll when I shop due to financial constraints and while the price point is great most of the items I purchase are usually very fine particles(resembles oregano) and have a grassy almost schwag smell. Now there have been a few exceptions and I must say that they are getting better as I've had two bags recently which were actual shake(mini popcorn nugs & centimeter size stems). The service is very personable and helpful although time consuming even for express lanes. Overall quality establishment for me.
V........e
February 2, 2019
I have been there over 5 times and I am sorry to say that I was severely disappointed. Every bag of flower ainhave got from them comes in small bit sized nuggets that are dried out. I even recently have them a shot when they released 4 strains in one day. Once again all dried out small pea sized nuggets. What's the deal with that. The other dispensaries take much.kore pride in quality of flower. The only plus is that there cartridge price matches quality.
c........n
August 25, 2018
The quality of the bud here is mixed, but usually sub standard. The staff is very friendly and helpful. It is significantly cheaper than other ATCs in N.J. though.
P........e
August 28, 2018
Best dispensary in New Jersey, they do the best with what little cooperation they have from the state
S........x
September 1, 2018
Friendly, helpful, and informative staff, quick in and out process, and overall feel of a professionally casual business. Daily menu can screw you over if you don't check it before going if you're looking for a specific strain, but the selection is wide enough that there will more than likely be something else you'd enjoy.