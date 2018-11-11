I've been in the NJ MMP for a little over 2 years. This is the only dispensary I've been to, it's the closest one around me. They've gotten much better with having a wider variety of strains in stock, but it's still too expensive. I usually only buy their RTR (Ready to Roll) Mix (shake) Pre-Rolls or whatever is on sale. I can't afford their premium bud prices. They just started producing strain specific vape cartridges, which I absolutely love, but the price is ridiculously high ($70), it's 70% THC and it's only 1/2 gram, but they consider it an 8th of your allotment (3.5 grams). I can get 90-100% THC 1 gram vape cartridges for $75. What annoys me the most is with as much variety of strains that they have, they usually only have 1-2 strains in RTR & pre-rolls. If they have that many varieties of strains then they should have just as many varieties of RTR & pre-rolls. Every plant has shake, there is no reason for them not to package it and the only difference between RTR & Pre-Rolls is they put the shake into cones to make them pre-rolls. They charge the same price for RTR & Pre-Rolls, except RTR is Quarters (7 grams $45) & Pre-Rolls are Eighths (3.5 grams $45), which makes no sense to me, except they make more money. Personally, I think they should just have RTR (Shake) and not pre-rolls, they could package RTR faster than making pre-rolls an actually help their patients with the cost. Another thing that is really annoying is they put out their menu late the night before, for the following day, but even if you get their right when they open, there is a good chance they won't have what the menu says, this is for RTR, Pre-Rolls & Sales, they usually always have the premium bud, which means they only package a few of the cost efficient products if they run out that quickly. I went there last Saturday morning, I knew exactly what I wanted, I had everything figured out, I get up to the counter and I'm told they don't have the RTR or 1 of the 2 pre-roll strains or 1 of the 2 small bud strains that I wanted, this was when they first opened for the day and they already were out of half of what I wanted, but later in the day they sent out a menu and it had the strains I originally went there for, which I don't understand, so they either had it when I went and couldn't find it or they never had it ready for that morning and when they did they sent out a new menu, either way it's extremely frustrating. I'm unable to work, I haven't gotten disability yet and I can't afford their prices. I need to look into the other dispensaries that always have shake in stock, until the prices come down that is all I can afford. I really don't understand how they can take an eighth (3.5 grams)of your allotment for a half gram of product. The new facility is much better than their old one. They have a much larger waiting and purchase room, they added an express lane, which is nice when you have stuff on hold or know exactly what you want, unless you get up there and they don't have what you want, then it just annoys the patients waiting in express, but it's not the patient’s fault. They have 2 registers for express and I think 6 registers for regular, but they rarely ever have someone on every register, the most I've seen is 2 on express and 3 on regular. They've improved a lot in 2 years, their facility has drastically improved and prices have dropped, but I believe they can do better with pricing as well as packaging shake as an inexpensive option for patients who can't afford their premium bud prices.