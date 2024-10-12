Curaleaf - Bellmawr (Med/Rec)
Curaleaf - Bellmawr (Med/Rec)

Bellmawr, NJ
139.3 miles away
Curaleaf Bellmawr is a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in New Jersey, providing the very best in patient care. Questions? Contact or visit Curaleaf today! Curaleaf Bellmawr, NJ Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical cannabis products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, edibles, topicals, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all your cannabis needs. Located at 640 Creek Rd in Bellmawr. Parking in front of building 2 and in front of building 1. Med patient only exclusive hours Sunday: 8am-12pm Monday-Thursday: 8am-9:30am and 6:30pm-7pm Friday-Saturday: 8am-9am

640 Creek Rd, Bellmawr, NJ
License 09212015
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
8am - 9pm
monday
8am - 9pm
tuesday
8am - 9pm
wednesday
8am - 9pm
thursday
8am - 9pm
friday
8am - 9pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

