This place is a nightmare. The staff is rude and incompetent. Infact the only person working there with any sense is the medical coordinator and she is an older woman. Their online menu is never up to date, the first time I went in they were sold out of half of the things I wanted. Then I found out they messed up my profile with the state of Ohio which locked Me out out of using my card for 5 days due to it being a weekend and holiday. This was 100% their fault due to a clerical issue Smfh. The last and final time I went there, the botanist in Akron is closed and the lobby for herbology is packed, no open seats and people standing. There was no possible way people were 6 ft apart. More like 6 inches! While waiting in the lobby a customer tells me he is getting a return because of a faulty cartridge they sold him. He showed me the cartridge and it was pitch black. It did not look safe. He also showed me the packaging it came in and how it was likely tampered with. He reported the whole situation to the state so it's all on record. The customer was told by the medical coordinator and the general manager that he can exchange the cartridge for a new one. However he was refused the service and was then kicked out. The security officer followed the customer outside of the building and to his car. He continued to scream profanities at the customer and took his mask off, getting inches away from the customers face. It was extremely uncomfortable for me and extremely unprofessional on herbologya end. I know that they cannot control customers, however the customer was simply sitting in the lobby talking to the medical coordinator, he had no right to follow the customer to his vehicle and threaten him. The assistant manager Sarah that works there is one of the rudest people I have ever encountered. Back when they messed up my Ohio pharmacy board profile, Sarah insisted that it was my fault that my card is not working, only to find out it was their fault. She has a habit of lieing to customers to benefit herself, example being, that customer with the black cart asked her to call the general manager he spoke to, she walks away and pretends to call the gm but never actually did, I overheard her talking to her subordinate, making remarks about how the Gm Evan didn't even answer the phone when she called. Needless to say I'm never going back there. That cart looked SUPER sketchy, he even shined his phone flashlight thru it and you couldn't see through the cart. Save your money and health, go to the botanist.