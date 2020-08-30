33 Reviews of Curaleaf - Cuyahoga Falls
August 30, 2020
This place is a nightmare. The staff is rude and incompetent. Infact the only person working there with any sense is the medical coordinator and she is an older woman. Their online menu is never up to date, the first time I went in they were sold out of half of the things I wanted. Then I found out they messed up my profile with the state of Ohio which locked Me out out of using my card for 5 days due to it being a weekend and holiday. This was 100% their fault due to a clerical issue Smfh. The last and final time I went there, the botanist in Akron is closed and the lobby for herbology is packed, no open seats and people standing. There was no possible way people were 6 ft apart. More like 6 inches! While waiting in the lobby a customer tells me he is getting a return because of a faulty cartridge they sold him. He showed me the cartridge and it was pitch black. It did not look safe. He also showed me the packaging it came in and how it was likely tampered with. He reported the whole situation to the state so it's all on record. The customer was told by the medical coordinator and the general manager that he can exchange the cartridge for a new one. However he was refused the service and was then kicked out. The security officer followed the customer outside of the building and to his car. He continued to scream profanities at the customer and took his mask off, getting inches away from the customers face. It was extremely uncomfortable for me and extremely unprofessional on herbologya end. I know that they cannot control customers, however the customer was simply sitting in the lobby talking to the medical coordinator, he had no right to follow the customer to his vehicle and threaten him. The assistant manager Sarah that works there is one of the rudest people I have ever encountered. Back when they messed up my Ohio pharmacy board profile, Sarah insisted that it was my fault that my card is not working, only to find out it was their fault. She has a habit of lieing to customers to benefit herself, example being, that customer with the black cart asked her to call the general manager he spoke to, she walks away and pretends to call the gm but never actually did, I overheard her talking to her subordinate, making remarks about how the Gm Evan didn't even answer the phone when she called. Needless to say I'm never going back there. That cart looked SUPER sketchy, he even shined his phone flashlight thru it and you couldn't see through the cart. Save your money and health, go to the botanist.
November 23, 2020
Chaotic, inexperienced in both bud selection and staff knowledge/patient care. If you’re a newbie, you won’t know the difference. If you actually care about your health and cannabis, you won’t like this place. Alyssa was rude and a rookie. Hopefully new dispensaries will begin to pop up around the area so we can avoid this one at all costs. Fingers crossed
December 3, 2021
I've never had a bad experience at a dispensary... until today. Avoid this place at all costs. Go to Bloom or Botanist. Save yourself the headache.
December 19, 2021
Was misled and sold RESIN when i sorted menu to ROSIN only. online order for the goods and when bud tender shows me the extracts only says the name, never says that it’s resin or rosin. so i call and speak with an overwhelmed manager who while shaking tells me there’s nothing she can do. i can’t return an unopened product that i don’t want. They play games abusing no show product policy’s so i won’t be back here ever again. Had i been able to see the extract with my eyeballs i would instantly know it was wrong.
February 1, 2022
This is the worst dispensary in Ohio. They allow you to place an online order and choose your time for pickup. When you arrive at your time you are given the finger to go outside and wait in the long line. Wait. My time is valuable. This is why I created an on line order and selected a time that worked for me. These people really don't care about you or your time. Stand in line like a moo cow and wait until we decide to serve you. I would have been there for two hours past my pickup time. If you cannot operate a dispensary, sell it to somebody that can.
March 3, 2020
Had a great visit during their grand opening today! I will be returning. Staff was very educated & helpful.
November 27, 2020
Ordered 3 hours ahead. Text my order was ready. Drove an hour to this dispensary. Was told it was a 40 minute wait, regardless of having ordered ahead and made a reservation. Highly irritating and will not be making the drive back. Be prepared to wait a ridiculously long time, even with a pre order reservation.
February 20, 2020
Called Herbology and grand opening is scheduled for 3/4/20.
March 3, 2020
Went today for Grand Opening! The people were fun and the product tastes great.
March 13, 2020
Employees are top notch
March 22, 2020
Nice Friendly staff !
March 6, 2020
Great
January 16, 2021
Everyone is so helpful and kind here
April 17, 2021
First time, great experience! Super impressed with Tasha, my dispensing agent. She was very knowledgeable and extremely helpful. Herbology has a cool vibe about it. Great selection of products.
May 25, 2024
I purchased a disposable vape from them. I opened it the same day and it didn’t work. I contacted them right away. They had me send a picture or the vape, a video of it not working and the batch number. I sent them and they emailed back to send the same things. Nothing came of it. They didn’t refund my money or replace the vape. They just stopped responding. It’s been over a month. I won’t be returning.
November 20, 2020
Everyone I’ve ever met there is friendly and knowledgeable. The waiting room is very comfortable, clean, and bright. Every time I’ve been there, their Doctorate level nurse (Dr. Nurse?) is in the waiting room to answer any questions that anyone may have. She’s knowledgeable and passionate about education. I typically order online and I’ve never had to wait more than a few minutes, even on Saturdays. I have always gotten the items I’ve reserved and the staff person helping me has always had my items ready and organized before I even get to the checkout counter. On one visit, the woman at the front desk went out of her way and laminated my card for me, which was so sweet and helpful. Their prices are always the best and they regularly have specials. They are accessible and have plenty of parking. They have a security person there, which adds to the feeling of professionalism and safety but he is clearly part of the team and doesn’t just stand there trying to look scary. I love Herbology and don’t even look anywhere else anymore!
May 20, 2021
The staff is always SUPER nice and knowledgeable about what they're selling. The bud is well priced and they don't charge an outrageous amount of tax! There are closer dispensaries to me, but I prefer to go here because of how cool the budtenders are!
September 12, 2021
Fast efficient and friendly. Nice location. Only wish it had a bigger parking lot.
August 8, 2020
Really helped me find the right medication.
July 4, 2020
Very clean and calm lobby and shop, beautiful plants all around. Best prices around and very knowledgeable and friendly staff!
July 24, 2020
Had my first visit 7/23/2020 and I have found my new dispensary. The gentleman ( I forgot his name blonde hair zenni glasses) was so helpful and knew what he was talking about. He helped me pick out new products to try I will be retuning today
May 26, 2021
The staff is AMAZING! Shatina helped me with everything I needed and found a strain that I’m just over the moon for! Their curbside pickup is quick and convenient! Prices are competitive to the area.
December 6, 2020
I thought everything went very smoothly and the gentleman that checked us in even laminated our cards for us! very nice ppl.
September 4, 2021
Great deals