Curaleaf - Cuyahoga Falls
Curaleaf Cuyahoga Falls now offers Non-Medical Cannabis for Adults 21 . Curaleaf Cuyahoga Falls Ohio Dispensary is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable medical cannabis products to our patients. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Curaleaf and Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best Medical & Non-Medical cannabis, visit one of our stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your medical & non-medical cannabis needs.
1220 Buchholzer Blvd Suite C&D, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
License MMD.0700050
Hours and Info (ET)
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
