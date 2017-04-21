114 Reviews of Curaleaf - Hartford
4.7(114)
a........y
April 21, 2017
Great staff, always has a nice selection. I tend to be a little shy but I'm certainly warming up. They are very friendly here, patients as well :)
m........s
November 17, 2016
I have been a part of the program for a while. In CT we don't have the choice of switching dispensaries. You choose one when you start and then if you want to switch you fill out paper work etc. It was recommended to me by my general practitioner that I sign up here, which I did. I don't regret it one bit. Not taking into consideration some of the other flaws inherent in the CT system is necessary. The people here are very nice and very helpful. They are always there with a smile and a hello. The staff is super responsive when I call. They always pick up and take my order or you can easily order online and pick up your order. This place has become a part of my routine. It's a place where I go to get medication to feel better. And the staff only adds to a sense of comfort and calm that the dispensary has. There is very comfortable furniture, free bottled water, nice calm music. The patients are usually just standing around chatting. I'm actually sitting in a chair as I write this waiting to be called up to the window for my meds. People are coming and going, pharmacists are talking to patients about products and the whole atmosphere is super positive. They sell some glass ware and vaporizers. It's most of the stuff you can buy at a head shop in some glass cases. Some pricey stuff and then other stuff like vaporizers etc that are at msrp. Just a great place.
c........l
June 2, 2017
I personally love A.A.C. The service pre-ordered or not is fast and efficient. The Doctors & Staff are always friendly, helpful, and inviting. The clientele seems to emulate the pleasant atmosphere or at least from my experiences so far. I recommend A.A.C to anyone trying to decide which dispensary to go to.
-........p
April 2, 2017
Super friendly staff. Easy process, very nice waiting area.
r........0
April 23, 2017
Good area for me easy come and go next to highway
j........r
January 5, 2017
The service and the staff are very amiable and aware of patients needs. Connecticut medical marijuana is very expensive and the thing that bothered me a bit is as soon as I seem to find a reasonably price amount that is affordable and addresses my conditions, they cut the amounts and then the costs stay high and unaffordable.
H........7
October 10, 2017
I love this dispensary! The staff is wonderful and most of them are on a first-name basis with the patients...I go to Arrow twice a week and I would strongly recommend medical patients in CT to become a member!
J........6
June 4, 2017
Convenient and staff is wonderful
J........0
September 9, 2016
Good People. Good Medicine. Great Attitudes means Good Times & Expertise. Thank you Arrow!
e........i
April 1, 2017
Easy on and off the highway and centrally located. Staff are exceptional and extremely knowledgeable. Highly recommended!
k........o
December 17, 2016
I love the people that work there
l........8
April 13, 2015
I have been visiting Arrow Alternative in Hartford on a regular basis since I became registered. Every single visit, from the welcome at the door to the sweet goodbyes and 'see you later's' when I leave has been consistently pleasant and hassle free. Every single person working there clearly gives a shit about what they are doing and my consistently wonderful experience is a reflection of their extraordinary efforts. Thanks you kindly to Arrow Alternative, from the greater good. Your offer is a life changer for so many.
t........r
October 5, 2014
i loved the atmosphere and ther service was very personable. they recently opend so there is limited strains . product wasnt great. i was dissapointed i didnt have a choice between homogenized and none homogenized (ground up buds) and i wasnt able to veiw the product in its bud form prior purchase. i liked the pieces for sale, especially the curlys. i would return for supplies but probably not product. if it could be displayed, sold in more variety of price incriments, i would shop there. id also like to see cooler medicine bottles because i would collect them as many ppl do in other states that sell medical marijuanna.
H........e
December 1, 2014
What a great staff. They know more about pot than I do, and I've been smoking for nearly 50 years. I was made to feel like family. Comfortable. Easy. Don't miss the wax! It'll take you to the Promised Land, and leave you there!
R........l
January 14, 2015
My D.O. referred me here, so I checked it out, and switched! It took all of 10 minutes, and they got it signed and faxed back in less than 20 minutes. Take time to listen to your needs. They HAVE the best PRICES. The person who said "they are all the same", is wrong. Exact same waxes are half the price, then where I use, to go. I am on the highway to less pain, and cutting back on narcotics and anti-anxiety drugs. So many options, and more are coming this year. This place is here to stay because they give great SERVICE. That is huge with me. Really big thanks to Demaris, and all the entire pharmacy welcoming me! It was like the weight of the world was lifted off of me. The "other" place, copped an attitude over that waxy pen that broke after 8 days..."oh well, too bad for you!" I expect higher standards, like ARROW has, since it's a pharmacy, not a "head shop". PRICES ROCK & so does the service.
g........3
January 28, 2015
Top notch shop! Hands down the best in Ct. and anyone who knows me knows that I always expect top quality! Arrow has it :)! Best prices and the best customer service. any problem that I have had, they have exchanged or refunded and have never let me leave unhappy!!! Demaris is great, she is so welcoming and a great help. John is knowledgeable and can answer almost anything. very helpful and quite a gentleman. Mary is the best and gets your order quickly and with a smile. Angelo and Michelle are just the greatest owners that a shop could have. they're all great people the customer service is impeccable. check out any shop you want but you will find out in the end arrow alternative is the best and they're there for the customers!
s........e
January 3, 2017
The staff is super friendly and always helpful, especially when picking strains for certain symptoms. The service is also super fast, so I've never felt the need to preorder online.
F........e
July 27, 2017
Wonderful, everyone is so helpful, patience... So tranquil...
p........9
April 15, 2015
Best medication I've ever had/ seen and I'm from Colorado. Staff is so friendly and accommodating. Best disp in CT hands down.
S........d
November 19, 2014
Bring home some more of the 14009. Great medicine. Great staff. Great place. Best prices in the state. These guys are here for ALL the right reasons and they actually want to help...
s........2
February 26, 2017
Top-notch, caring, personable. Love these guys!!
D........4
April 4, 2016
World Class Service
D........u
July 2, 2016
excellent...easy on and off I-91 centrally located. I really feel comfortable there to ask questions from staff and sometimes from others. The staff is wonderful...always perky and so helpful and knowledgeable. I wish that Arrow Alternative Care should open an office in Middletown! You would get all of the shoreline folks and Cromwell, Rocky Hill...would be a huge accomplishment for Arrow!
C........7
January 27, 2015
I'm currently sampling Theraplant 15006, AGL 18.5/21/22 and the VP-68-I oil cartridge. They are all great products but my new favorite is the VP-68-I (Indica) cartridge. 3-4 hits of the vape pen gets me nicely medicated (PTSD, 45+ yrs.) and it's so easy/convenient to use. Great staff and service, went out of tHEiR way (thanks again, Michelle) to obtain an out-of-stock product for me. Another pleasant visit.