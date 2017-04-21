I have been a part of the program for a while. In CT we don't have the choice of switching dispensaries. You choose one when you start and then if you want to switch you fill out paper work etc. It was recommended to me by my general practitioner that I sign up here, which I did. I don't regret it one bit. Not taking into consideration some of the other flaws inherent in the CT system is necessary. The people here are very nice and very helpful. They are always there with a smile and a hello. The staff is super responsive when I call. They always pick up and take my order or you can easily order online and pick up your order. This place has become a part of my routine. It's a place where I go to get medication to feel better. And the staff only adds to a sense of comfort and calm that the dispensary has. There is very comfortable furniture, free bottled water, nice calm music. The patients are usually just standing around chatting. I'm actually sitting in a chair as I write this waiting to be called up to the window for my meds. People are coming and going, pharmacists are talking to patients about products and the whole atmosphere is super positive. They sell some glass ware and vaporizers. It's most of the stuff you can buy at a head shop in some glass cases. Some pricey stuff and then other stuff like vaporizers etc that are at msrp. Just a great place.