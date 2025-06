Last 3 out of 6 times was a bust. Used their website to order weed and when I get there, that service isn’t being used. Used their website to check prices and prices are different when arrived. Get a text for $5/$6 grams and 30 minutes after they open, they are out cause 1 person bought almost all of them. They should limit special deal in quantity or re-text customers that the deal is over instead of wasting gas to save $ only to spend more $ somewhere else or something else.