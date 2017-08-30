🤓Ok first off let me just say that I have been to almost every dispensary in town, and I have been going to a certain one alot that I thought was giving me quality. I was mistaken... Reef Dispensaries means quality. I was greeted by a very friendly guard at the door who politely asked for my ID, I happily obliged due to his demeanor. Then I was sent into the back room by ANOTHER armed, very friendly, guard who directed me to a terrific and knowledgeable budtender. I purchased an 1/8 of Stardawg for 32 dollars after tax. The flower is top shelf in my opinion and the buds are dense and sticky icky! I give Reef a 6/5!