Curaleaf - North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef)
North Las Vegas, NV
263 Reviews of Curaleaf - North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef)
m........9
August 30, 2017
After coming here for over a year ,I will be going elsewhere. Medical prices here were raised up. Black tryke label was raised to gold tryke prices..The place has a swap meet feel to it.,and the 27.49 eights do not happen very often .The new indian dispensary will put this place back in line.
d........0
September 6, 2017
i really hope there prices dont keep going higher. looks like they brought up there prices from 33 to 39 on cartridges.....
a........n
October 6, 2017
The prices have gone WAY up. In some cases doubled lol. I can't be shopping here till is mellows back out. Great staff tho!
w........n
June 29, 2017
I have been a regular customer and am devastated to learn that they have increased their prices as a business decision, in some instances as much as 30-60%, in preparation of and prior to recreational sales. I call this price gouging - this company is showing no regard for medical patients who rely on these meds for functioning/pain relief, etc. They are putting PROFITS before PEOPLE! Shame on them! Time for a new dispensary!
B........s
October 6, 2017
The worst dispensary in Vegas. MY jars are always short the top shelf had seeds..wtf and they have zero customer service if you leave a negative review. Stay away and use your buying power to make a difference. Unless you like being treated like crap , and enjoy stale, seeded very low quality cannabis stay away.
d........h
July 12, 2017
honestly...kinda meh...only go here because it's open late
d........2
August 4, 2017
Twice now I've wasted my time stopping in to what was previously my favorite shop. No selection.. horrible pricing on what they do have in stock.. attitude from staff who obviously think I'm an idiot. Reef cared somewhat about patients before. Now what used to be a good expierence has turned into complete dissatisfaction. Way to ruin it for your patients.
M........z
July 18, 2017
Desperately need more Tryke Black Label choices also if you have a loyalty program...advertise it...tell your customers!!!
d........g
July 8, 2017
🤓Ok first off let me just say that I have been to almost every dispensary in town, and I have been going to a certain one alot that I thought was giving me quality. I was mistaken... Reef Dispensaries means quality. I was greeted by a very friendly guard at the door who politely asked for my ID, I happily obliged due to his demeanor. Then I was sent into the back room by ANOTHER armed, very friendly, guard who directed me to a terrific and knowledgeable budtender. I purchased an 1/8 of Stardawg for 32 dollars after tax. The flower is top shelf in my opinion and the buds are dense and sticky icky! I give Reef a 6/5!
S........E
July 21, 2017
open 24hrs is why you are my go to dispensary.
p........h
October 2, 2017
Nice selection. high prices
N........s
May 26, 2016
I love Reef! I came here for my first time, the $25 eighths are great! And for being a first time customer I got a free eighth. Can't beat the prices, service, and bud. I will definitely be back and will let my friends know to go here.
b........0
December 27, 2017
To expensive for alright weed
p........2
February 12, 2017
I came here after my usual dispensary was out of concentrate. Luckily the manager (I'm sorry I forgot his name) was very welcoming, knowledgeable, helpful, and went out of his way to show me what deals he could offer. In addition to my new patient free half gram of concentrate, I got an excellent t deal on the hashtag shatter and got some tips on how to better store shatter. Also, he told me they have a 72hr exchange policy if you are ever unhappy with product! That sealed the deal and Reef north Las Vegas is now my go to choice!
S........T
July 22, 2017
Great location if you want to get in and out real quick or want to talk and shop with a Budtender. They have great product but it seems lately you have to be quick when they update their stock if you want something other then Carmalicious on Tryke Black Label. They also have some of the best prices around town for sure!
n........7
August 18, 2017
Their prices on shatter are hard to beat, but they sell junky cartridges and will refuse to swap out broken ones. I bought two of the same kind (cherry lemonade) and one of them simply won't work. They refused to do anything about. Don't buy their brand of vape pen, unless you have over 40 dollars to gamble on a 50/50 chance. If you win, the pen is awesome. If you lose, they will give you excuses about how it's probably your fault.
c........o
July 9, 2017
I'm really impressed with how they have handled medical patients in the midst of the recreational grand opening. I got there and prepared myself 4 the long line wait. And not even 5 minutes into my wait in line a security guard came up to me and escorted me to the front of the line. This meant then world to me considering my medical conditions. Not only do they have wonderful products, there staff is the best. Hands down REEF Dispensaries are my all time favorite...
B........b
August 15, 2016
VERY BAD. DONT WASTE TIME I visited last week. Late review. Takes forever to get checked in. Once inside good luck on getting any competent answers about any of the products. The budtender I had when asked a simple question said " I dont know That's above my pay grade" Its too bad because the location is not bad. If anyone from management reads this you should start taking all of the complaints seriously. I'd you don't your patients will go away forever. I will not return. VERY BAD EXPERIENCE because of bad employees.
k........s
August 11, 2016
Isn't this supposed to be a customer service oriented business? It seemed as if I was bothering the staff. Couldn't have had a more uncomfortable experience. Shocked at lack of friendliness, compassion and general demeanor. First and last visit. Too many other choice's to ever go back and "bother the staff".
e........n
September 15, 2017
one of the greatest dispensaries ive ever been in. super helpful, super knowledgeable
s........9
January 10, 2017
Coming from California iam very pleased with this dispensary. The meds are always good and the staff is great . I love reef
b........r
May 13, 2016
Huge facility! Friendly staff, quality product and great prices. Awesome place
Y........m
November 29, 2018
This location always on point I got helped out by a real hottie to named Mercedes funny personality need to come smoke one time with me lol
s........9
May 27, 2016
The experience at Reef was very pleasant. The staff is very helpful. The products are excellent. I will definitely return again.