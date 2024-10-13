Curaleaf - North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef)
Logo for Curaleaf - North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef)
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

Curaleaf - North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef)

Leafly List Winner
North Las Vegas, NV
2055.7 miles away
About this dispensary

Curaleaf - North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef)

* Drive Thru Open 24 Hours a day!! *Seniors (55+) and Veterans get a 20% discount!!!* * *Sherriff Card Holders get a 20% Discount!!** * Industry members get a 20% Off Discount!!** *Locals get a 10% Off Discount!!** * Loyalty Program - point for every dollar you spend and redeem them for tons of amazing rewards * Menu prices do not include sales, business license, or applicable excise taxes* Curaleaf Dispensary North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef) is a Recreational and Medical Marijuana Dispensary with 24 Hour Drive-Thru available. Mission Curaleaf Dispensaries’ core philosophy is to put people first. This philosophy extends to both our customers and team. Curaleaf’s mission is to inspire hope in a healthy community, enhancing everyday life through a wide variety of products for every type of patient and customer. Our unprecedented, innovative cultivation and production facilities ensure consistent quality of flower and concentrates. Curaleaf Dispensaries values quality, knowledge, trust, respect, and a sense of urgency.

Leafly member since 2016

Followers: 1018
1370 W Cheyenne Ave, #1, North Las Vegas, NV
License 64610453975496632368
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

leafly list awards

  • 2024 Leafly List Winner

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 11:59pm
monday
8am - 11:59pm
tuesday
8am - 11:59pm
wednesday
8am - 11:59pm
thursday
8am - 11:59pm
friday
8am - 11:59pm
saturday
8am - 11:59pm

Promotions at Curaleaf - North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef)

263 Reviews of Curaleaf - North Las Vegas (Formerly Reef)

4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
