26 Reviews of Curaleaf - Skokie
4.3(26)
write a review
4.1
Quality
4.4
Service
4.5
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........1
April 14, 2022
visited Curaleaf last night 4/13/22 I made the mistake of asking one of there inexperienced workers for help I wanted something fresh and skunky he suggested Skunk super hero 3.5gr made sense So I made the $68 plus change purchase. When I got home I opened the jar. I thought how strange it had no aroma ? so I broke some buds up and they turned immediately to dust. I twisted one up and tried it. It was nasty and I threw the entire $68 and change purchase in the garbage. I was Disgusted. I did happened to read the box The harvest date was 5/01/2021 and it was packaged 5/23/2021 So in 2 weeks that weed would be one year old. it is common sense that Marijuana losses it's flavor, potency and aroma over time. Curaleaf should be ashamed at selling products that are just shy of one year old. It's bad enough that the state of Illinois has to gouge big % of tax dollars from the consumers but to sell a consumable product that has far exceeded it's expiration is criminal. if you do purchase from this dispensary check the harvest dates pot is not like wine the older it gets the worse it will taste and the desired effects will be minimal
J........0
September 4, 2020
This is how you open a dispensary! Good job guys and gals!!!!! Where do I start? There was almost no line, I think I waited 1 minute before someone grabbed me and brought me inside. The place is huge and so is their selection of flower. After my purchase, on my way out, I got a free shirt and a bag. Then I got to meet Jim Belushi, and get him to sign my purchase. Free stickers, buttons, and rolling papers! I got to check out the bluesmobile. There was free food, free ice cream. The staff was super nice and very polite. This will be my new go-to dispensary! Hands down the best experience at a dispensary. Thank you!!! GAME CHANGER!!
b........0
December 6, 2022
Half the products, I've bought from them recently have been broken. Their product is expensive so to have it come out the box not working then to deal with the customer service ignore me still to this point shows how terrible everything but the bud tenders are. DO NOT SHOP HERE. THERE ARE MUCH BETTER PLACES IN THE AREA
W........a
March 24, 2021
Bad product, customer service is even worse. Stay away from them.
m........8
September 13, 2020
This is the Nordstrom of cannabis stores. Wow. Just Wow! Arrived 5 minutes before they opened on Saturday. It was raining and they had tents set up for those waiting and then staff had umbrellas and escorted you inside. Waited less then 5 minutes for our pre-order. Had a few questions on items we were interested in and the employee was extremely helpful and knowledgeable with great suggestions. Prices are on par with other shops. I REALLY like that they have a loyalty program that you get points/$ towards future purchases. If we were not already impressed enough upon exiting there was another employee waiting with an umbrella offering to escorted us to our car to keep us dry. I mean c'mon Greenhouse? Very Impressed.
s........n
January 21, 2021
I like the courteous and friendly staff who are always willing to help with any questions.
J........2
March 6, 2021
It was my first time here, and only my second time purchasing at a dispensary. Friendly, well organized, socially-distanced, masked staff to help with purchases, a wide variety of products and equipment, set up a bit like an Apple store with knowledgeable staff to help you navigate the sometimes overwhelming new experience. Thank you!
M........2
July 10, 2021
Awesome… Hannah & Moe were rock stars. Super knowledgeable staff, friendly … my only issue was the staff weren’t allowed to accept tips. Bud tenders deserve tips. Owners … put those tip jars out… you have no idea how much a little xtra can help … just the tip. A++++
d........n
September 2, 2022
Checkout was weird. The woman had a read that it was my first time at this particular dispensary or something (or maybe that was my over analyzing which is why I go to dispensaries to begin with, but I digress..) and I felt incredibly rushed or that she was annoyed that I was there. It was an online order situation and when I left I wasn’t allowed to go through the door I entered although I saw a lot of folks exiting through that same door with shopping bags when I was leaving. Whatever. Got my stuff. This place is essentially an Apple store with a different product.
j........1
June 13, 2024
They made me wait over 30 minutes because the product was in "the vault". It ended up being foul tastong weed. They were extremely condescending and disresptful when i asked for an exchange, which competerotsrs, such as zebleaf have done for me before. I had to contact Rhythm, who were super friendly and understanding. Ive spent thousands at this locations over the years and its just not worth it.
s........1
February 28, 2021
love that its a quick trip always, dont think ive ever waited more than 5 minutes when i show up ready with a pre-order.
C........5
May 12, 2021
This place is all about business Mariah the budtender was exceptionally knowledgeable and helpful. Great service all around thumbs up
G........7
June 26, 2021
everybody was polite courteous and knowledgeable I would gladly shop here again.
i........4
September 14, 2020
I don't like this place I LOVE IT 🤩🥰💘
S........e
November 28, 2020
"I have been all around this world" The Recreation shops are being so we'll put together. If you are a beginner, I imagine you may be overwhelming yourself before you go. They will truly keep you far away from discomfort, they know, you won't come back if you feel terrible? Now, I have been a connoisseur for years, they have answered all my questions. Just as important I don't have any questions and they are good with that. I get out every time in under 10min usual 8min. I order ahead online not once have I had a mistake waiting. , ask questions, even bothered at all. This is not true all over, this is not the norm.
P........e
February 8, 2021
Best place I've shopped in Illinois, yet. Been there twice already, and am already planning on my next stop back. Everyone in the store is so damn sweet & helpful...don't change a thing!! 😊✌💚🖖
n........s
April 2, 2024
Verified Shopper
Unfortunately, I’ve ordered something again that was not in stock at this location after ordering.
m........a
April 15, 2021
Verified Shopper
Hannah is great. she answered all my questions in a very politely and also she was very friendly and masked staff and well knowledge. Keep up the great job!.
E........c
April 13, 2021
Hannah is amazing. Just make her the CEO already. Aside from her amazing customer service, the place is clean and I was in and out. Can’t ask for much more.
b........r
January 12, 2021
never change you guys
k........g
March 27, 2021
Customer service is great and the atmosphere is professional. I really like the Grassroots 20:1 CBD/THC tincture that they sell. A few of the bud-tenders have the same preferences as me, so it makes for a great chat every once in a while. I've almost tried all the flower on the menu at this point. Aeriz is the best I've had.
S........5
January 12, 2021
Great deals and loyalty rewards
s........5
April 30, 2021
After coming here for over a year I place a preorder for when I get off work. I pick my order up finish my other errands and go Home. As I'm bout to roll up before bed I grab 1 of the 2 Half OZ and open it and to my Surprise there is no weed in container. this has never happed before and I don't know what to do.
k........3
November 2, 2020
Super friendly staff, awesome building with decent parking, and a good selection. I’ll definitely be back.