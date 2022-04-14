visited Curaleaf last night 4/13/22 I made the mistake of asking one of there inexperienced workers for help I wanted something fresh and skunky he suggested Skunk super hero 3.5gr made sense So I made the $68 plus change purchase. When I got home I opened the jar. I thought how strange it had no aroma ? so I broke some buds up and they turned immediately to dust. I twisted one up and tried it. It was nasty and I threw the entire $68 and change purchase in the garbage. I was Disgusted. I did happened to read the box The harvest date was 5/01/2021 and it was packaged 5/23/2021 So in 2 weeks that weed would be one year old. it is common sense that Marijuana losses it's flavor, potency and aroma over time. Curaleaf should be ashamed at selling products that are just shy of one year old. It's bad enough that the state of Illinois has to gouge big % of tax dollars from the consumers but to sell a consumable product that has far exceeded it's expiration is criminal. if you do purchase from this dispensary check the harvest dates pot is not like wine the older it gets the worse it will taste and the desired effects will be minimal