Cuzzie’s Dispensary & Delivery – Where Family Matters Welcome to Cuzzie’s Dispensary & Delivery, proudly rooted in Camden, New Jersey — just minutes from the Adventure Aquarium, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, and the Camden Waterfront. Whether you’re crossing the Ben Franklin Bridge, stopping by after a visit to Rutgers–Camden, or relaxing at home nearby, we’re your local connection to premium cannabis — in-store and delivered directly to your door. Born from a deep love for our city and its people, Cuzzie’s is a community-first cannabis company committed to accessibility, education, and top-tier customer service. Our team is Camden-raised, and we built this space to reflect the pride and potential of our hometown. What We Offer We carry a thoughtfully curated menu designed for every type of cannabis consumer — from first-timers to true aficionados: Flower – High-quality whole buds with rich terpene profiles. We offer everything from classic strains to exotic boutique genetics, all locally cultivated and expertly cured. Pre-Rolls – Convenient, reliable, and ready to spark. We stock singles, infused options, and multi-pack selections perfect for every occasion. Vapes – Potent and portable. Choose from cartridges and disposables with distillate, live resin, and solventless options for smooth, flavorful sessions on the go. Edibles – From fruit-forward gummies to handcrafted chocolates and cookies, our edibles are precisely dosed and made with premium ingredients. Concentrates – A selection of wax, shatter, budder, rosin, and live resin crafted for deep flavor and powerful effects. Perfect for dabbing or enhancing your flower. Wellness Products – Tinctures, topicals, and capsules designed for those seeking relief, recovery, or a more subtle cannabis experience. We proudly support and stock leading New Jersey brands such as Neptune’s Garden, Kind Tree, Fernway, Little Leaf Labs, and FullTilt Labs to ensure quality and variety across the board. Delivery That Feels Like Family Can’t make it to the store? Let us come to you. Cuzzie’s offers fast, secure, and discreet delivery to qualifying areas across Camden County and nearby regions. Our delivery team is part of the community — courteous, professional, and always focused on getting your order to you safely and on time. We keep it simple: Cuzzie’s Dispensary & Delivery — premium cannabis, delivered with love from the heart of Camden.