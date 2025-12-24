I visit once in a blue moon, it’s close (5ish miles from my house), and they literally prioritize low(NORMAL) pricing for both everyday flower and top shelf exotics. I tend to get cartridges from here because they will once in a while have a cured resin cartridge for like half of the price as other dispensaries. (I bought Super Boof Cured Resin by Sun Extractions NJ for 40 while other dispensaries were charging 90+). Every time I go there it’s like the oasis of mt eiphram ave, an otherwise chaotic street. But going thru that door the atmosphere is immediately calm, the interior is dark and easy on my eyes (I have VSS). And every security guard and budtender I’ve interacted with here has been both kind and helpful. Glooks cuz for never breaking my bank 💯