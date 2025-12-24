5 Reviews of Cuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery
M........i
December 24, 2025
I visit once in a blue moon, it’s close (5ish miles from my house), and they literally prioritize low(NORMAL) pricing for both everyday flower and top shelf exotics. I tend to get cartridges from here because they will once in a while have a cured resin cartridge for like half of the price as other dispensaries. (I bought Super Boof Cured Resin by Sun Extractions NJ for 40 while other dispensaries were charging 90+). Every time I go there it’s like the oasis of mt eiphram ave, an otherwise chaotic street. But going thru that door the atmosphere is immediately calm, the interior is dark and easy on my eyes (I have VSS). And every security guard and budtender I’ve interacted with here has been both kind and helpful. Glooks cuz for never breaking my bank 💯
k........a
December 19, 2025
I ordered for the 1st time thru this dispensary delivery service, what a great idea!! I ordered last week, on a really sad day for me & my house. I mentioned that in the comments on my order & all those involved in my order wished me condolences…just really nice, thank you. They did something else with my order…thank you for that IYKYK I’ll definitely be ordering again from you. Thank you all!!!
S........3
December 17, 2025
Quick, friendly service + great prices!! :)
d........l
November 16, 2025
Such a helpful staff! I was unsure of something I purchased and Anna made sure I knew what I was buying! I’ve never had a budtender who care that much! Great selection and INSANELY low prices! I love Cuzzies down bad!!
z........r
October 13, 2025
Very quick and friendly delivery & excellent communication which I greatly appreciate as someone managing chronic pain. Called when they were on their way & emailed ahead of time with order updates. Will definitely order delivery again.
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for your kind words! 🌿 We’re really glad to hear that your delivery experience was smooth and that our communication helped make things easier. We truly appreciate you trusting us to help manage your pain relief — that means a lot to our team. Can’t wait to serve you again soon! 💚
October 28, 2025