Uhhjessyca on March 5, 2020

I was so unbelievably stoked for this place to open and I have to be honest, I came away disappointed. Prices were very high, especially considering the quality. I bought a few vape cartridges, a few waxes, and some edibles. All of them were good, not great. I've had much better luck in Colorado and would suggest anyone traveling from Utah to just drive to Dinosaur, CO instead.