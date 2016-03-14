My #1 spot in Kitsap (sorry guys, I see other people sometimes.. when it's convenient).
As with ECC on 303 before they closed (I know some staff from ECC is here, grateful for the familiarity), the product is always great, and staff is always friendly and knowledgeable. In fact, the one and only time I took issue with one employee's service last year, after a simple question regarding holiday hours got me attitude in return, there was almost instantaneous resolution. When I mentioned the phone conversation during my visit, the problem was acknowledged and addressed rather than brushed off, and I noticed a positive change going forward.
They have several "menus" right inside the door, and they appear to be updated for each day. Of course it isn't practical to update paper menus throughout the day so I wouldn't expect that they do.. but usually low stock is indicated on the menu, so you might be prepared to not have that product be available to you if it is marked as such. However, availability of anything on the menu may have been an issue once ever for me. Their selection seems pretty large to me, at least when it comes to flower. I only wish I didn't have to go somewhere else to reliably find Top Shelf cartridges.. but that's okay.
I would say the only thing they really lack as far as options go is glass. I broke the actual bowl of my bowl a while back, so I figured I would just get a new one when I went in.. but the options were so limited in design and size variation that I was basically stuck with one specific bowl. Not a huge deal, but I like options, especially when it comes to my glass. Each piece of glass should have a life of its own.. this replacement doesn't.
In any case, I almost didn't go to this location in my search for a new "home" after ECC closed. I had been disappointed in all the other local places I had gone and it seemed like an odd place to choose, right next to parking lots half full of dead businesses. But I did go and I am glad I did. Thank you.
Dispensary said:
Paperbanjo,
Thank you so much for taking the time to write a detailed review of our store. We're very happy to hear that we're your #1 spot in Kitsap, that's awesome! Please don't apologize for shopping in the other MJ retail stores, we do too =). Kitsap County is unique in the cannabis world, most retailers here actually get along with each other. The 4/20 Fair, hosted by our neighbor, the 420 Annex was an event co-sponsored by Pacific Cannabis Company, Emerald Coast Cannabis, Fillabong Bremerton, and us. If you have cannabis in common, most of the other issues become irrelevant.
We're glad that you like the products we carry and our customer service. We're sorry that you had a negative experience about a year ago, but it’s good to hear that there was immediate resolution to the situation, and that you’ve seen positive growth from your feedback. We do our best to listen to our customers, and we love it when we’re presented with opportunities to improve, in any area. Thank you for speaking up and letting us know when you saw something we should address.
We currently have two menu styles available for shoppers. We have an updated print menu each morning, as well as an online menu that is automatically updated based on our actual inventory database, with close to real-time accuracy.
When you said “I only wish I didn't have to go somewhere else to reliably find Top Shelf cartridges”, were you referring to the “Top Shelf” brand name, or just high quality vape cartridges in general? Either way, we have been expanding our vape cartridge selection recently, and we’ve been finding some incredible products. We do not carry “Top Shelf” company products at the moment, but we can perhaps take that into consideration.
As far as our glass selection goes, it varies. We do have a pretty large selection, but we occasionally run out of certain items before we place a full order to restock. The good news though, is that in the near future, two other businesses will be opening in our building, the 420 Annex (glass/mech shop), and Wicked Glass Werx (glass blowing school/studio). When those businesses are opened, the glass selection will be endless.
When we first opened for business, there were more dilapidated buildings in the area, but this location has begun the process of resurrection. Have you heard about the new Wilco opening near us? Businesses are moving back in, and east Bremerton is hitting a growth spurt. Even though you were unsure about visiting us, we’re happy you chose to give us a try, that’s all we want, is one chance to impress.
Thanks again for your feedback, it means a lot to us that you’d take the time to provide us with detailed information on how we’re doing and where we can grow. If you ever have any other suggestions on ways we can improve, please contact us again and we will do our best to evolve in that positive direction. Thank you!
We appreciate you and look forward to your next visit.