My #1 spot in Kitsap (sorry guys, I see other people sometimes.. when it's convenient). As with ECC on 303 before they closed (I know some staff from ECC is here, grateful for the familiarity), the product is always great, and staff is always friendly and knowledgeable. In fact, the one and only time I took issue with one employee's service last year, after a simple question regarding holiday hours got me attitude in return, there was almost instantaneous resolution. When I mentioned the phone conversation during my visit, the problem was acknowledged and addressed rather than brushed off, and I noticed a positive change going forward. They have several "menus" right inside the door, and they appear to be updated for each day. Of course it isn't practical to update paper menus throughout the day so I wouldn't expect that they do.. but usually low stock is indicated on the menu, so you might be prepared to not have that product be available to you if it is marked as such. However, availability of anything on the menu may have been an issue once ever for me. Their selection seems pretty large to me, at least when it comes to flower. I only wish I didn't have to go somewhere else to reliably find Top Shelf cartridges.. but that's okay. I would say the only thing they really lack as far as options go is glass. I broke the actual bowl of my bowl a while back, so I figured I would just get a new one when I went in.. but the options were so limited in design and size variation that I was basically stuck with one specific bowl. Not a huge deal, but I like options, especially when it comes to my glass. Each piece of glass should have a life of its own.. this replacement doesn't. In any case, I almost didn't go to this location in my search for a new "home" after ECC closed. I had been disappointed in all the other local places I had gone and it seemed like an odd place to choose, right next to parking lots half full of dead businesses. But I did go and I am glad I did. Thank you.