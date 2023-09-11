About this dispensary
Diamond Tree Dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
2700 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000159
Storefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of Diamond Tree Dispensary
Promotions at Diamond Tree Dispensary
Updates from Diamond Tree Dispensary
0 Reviews of Diamond Tree Dispensary
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.