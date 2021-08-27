Shop all dispensaries in Syracuse, NY
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
- To enter a Syracuse dispensary you must be at least 21 years old.
- You can find dispensaries in Syracuse, NY near the neighborhoods of Lincoln Hill and Galeville.
- Yes, you can order weed online in Syracuse, NY at Leafly.com for in-store pick up at your favorite dispensary.
- Yes, you can buy medical marijuana in Syracuse, NY.
- Yes, weed is legal in Syracuse, NY for patients with a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state.
- Yes, you can smoke weed at the New York State Fair in places where tobacco is allowed.
- Only a pateint with a valid medical marijuana card can enter a medical marijuana dispensary in Syracuse, NY.