DONT SHOP HERE IF YOU WANT GOOD SERVICE! I was placing an order yesterday afternoon. When I got to the check out I received a message stating the store was closed and I could pick up my order tomorrow. When I come in to pick up my order , the price changed. It increased. I was told the order should have been cancelled if I didn’t pick it up the day I ordered it. Again …THEIR site told me I could pick it up tomorrow. The order was NOT cancelled and it was still in my account. The price I placed my order under should have been honored. If I place an order right now I have the option to pick it up tomorrow. If there is an issue with their website , that’s not my problem. That is POOR customer service. So since that’s how they do business I’ll be leaving a bad review on every site I can