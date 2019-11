jstsmdude on September 2, 2019

Shatter was butter and not stable, no brand name extracts, all extracts made in house. Girl working counter was brief, in a hurry, and not helpful. She tried to explain to us what some dirty old menu card on the counter meant but she made no sense! Place was kinda dirty and the broken looking door really adds to the ambience. If they cant fix a door what kind of care do they put in their extracts? Besides, all there wax and shatter was unstable and buttery. Not for me, won't be back!