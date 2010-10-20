Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Always a great selection and fair prices. My go to place!
Biglang21
on November 17, 2018
I love this place cheapest weed
wolfbank
on October 20, 2018
Friendly and lovely staff. Got a decent variety of strains and edibles with good prices!
Mrpuffpuffpass420
on October 18, 2018
Amazing place. Great people great product. Pay with cash it will save you money
bartist
on October 6, 2018
I would love to see the Stratos 500 milligram Energy & Relax Pills. I would love to sign up for a membership here! Quaint shop with a personal feel. It’s worth it to pay a few bucks more to not be treated like crap. Haley keep up the good work!
Stuebs
on April 3, 2018
Chocolope is the best!
roadrunnerd
on November 22, 2017
The Best in town. This was the first dispenery I tried and now after chasing down better deals I always come back , . . Cuz they're the best... Try bubble gum, night terror, cherry slider, 501, . . . And thank me the orange one for directing you to the BEST .
MoeJoJoJo
on April 20, 2017
Easily one of the most friendliest dispos in Fort Collins and never disappoints!
yoitsjoe218
on April 20, 2017
Cool spot
SemperFiHigh
on April 20, 2017
Great location to shop in foco! Great customer service. Place is on fire!!