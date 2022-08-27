Lake Elsinore's finest! Home of Phat Panda and all your favorite brands! Welcome to Embr, the finest quality cannabis reserve by Phat Panda. Our partnership with Phat Panda supports this accelerating recreational cannabis dispensary in California and Massachusetts by supplying the best cannabis products made possible by their advanced growing techniques with their leading state-of-the-art technology. We offer welcoming energy and our educated team exceeds at providing a positive, convenient shopping experience. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a seasoned aficionado, the Embr team strives to help you find the perfect product that fits your needs from the dispensary’s carefully curated menu. Our menu includes a large selection of top-shelf Sativa, Indica, and hybrid cannabis products in addition to concentrated cannabis extracts and oils including resin, crumble, wax, and vape cartridges. We are a Recreational store and sell to 21+ and 18+ with a medical recommendation. Embr offers more than top shelf strains of sativa, indica, and hybrid cannabis products. Our dedicated team strives to provide the best customer service possible. We believe the best path forward to a successful and long life as a business is to make customers happy the first time — Every Time.