I have been here multiple times now. The owners and the staff are incredible. If you are near Fort Worth this place is a MUST stop. Super clean professional setup and you can look at all the different varieties before purchasing. usually keep around 20 or so varieties in stock and keep up with some incredible Sativa's as well as many hybrids and indicas. Durban poison, Trop Cherry Gas, GDP and Northern Lights have been some of my favorites, you'll be happy you stoped by, trust me. From Cali to Colorado to Amsterdam they're products are some of the nicest I've ever had.
It's the only place I've seen so far that feels like it's more than a Dispensary. The environment is clean and everything is on display for you to look at and admire! The selection is astronomical as well and it seems to continue to grow over time!
The customer service is pretty dang good as well. Each and every employee is super helpful and incredibly nice!
On top of that, the store holds a lot of very helpful posters that teach you a lot about the benefits of each cannabinoid and what they can do to help you the most.
I spend a lot of time in LA, Detroit, Maui, Oregon, and have smoked some incredible bud, Emeralds selection is right there with all of them. Truly heaven sent having access to this while I am in DFW, amazing, friendly, knowledgeable staff, and great prices. Happy to call Emerald my go to shop