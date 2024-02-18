It's the only place I've seen so far that feels like it's more than a Dispensary. The environment is clean and everything is on display for you to look at and admire! The selection is astronomical as well and it seems to continue to grow over time! The customer service is pretty dang good as well. Each and every employee is super helpful and incredibly nice! On top of that, the store holds a lot of very helpful posters that teach you a lot about the benefits of each cannabinoid and what they can do to help you the most.