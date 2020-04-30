It was my first time here at Ethos and i will be back with friends! The staff helped me pick a strain that'll help with my jaw pain and insomnia at night. Both strains were fantastic and I cant wait to come back and try their many types of flower and edibles!
Beautiful, Yet simple design classic but no digital menu inside. Staff was eager to help and super knowledgeable. Had one question and the manager didn't know but found out for me asap. Learning as they grow. I was impressed for only been open for a week. Cant wait for tours to be a thing. Smells like canamagic inside. I was so excited about the variety of wholesale flower. I am even more pumped that they have there own stuff coming in December. Welcome to town friends see you all soon.
Close and Convenient - only thing this place got going for it
Staff - Dependant on menu to talk to customers on product. Lady who helped me couldn't even tell me the strain of the live sugar they carried from Rythm. I asked twice and got the response of "Its hybrid" *sigh* I know this due to color of the packaging. Again I ask "What strain?" And she replies with "Its hybrid" I GIVE UP
Lets try some flower....
DRY DRY DRY DRY DRY
Thought this dispensary was going to be good for the community but if yall going to hire people just to slang cannabis and make you money then Ta Ta