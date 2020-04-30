Close and Convenient - only thing this place got going for it Staff - Dependant on menu to talk to customers on product. Lady who helped me couldn't even tell me the strain of the live sugar they carried from Rythm. I asked twice and got the response of "Its hybrid" *sigh* I know this due to color of the packaging. Again I ask "What strain?" And she replies with "Its hybrid" I GIVE UP Lets try some flower.... DRY DRY DRY DRY DRY Thought this dispensary was going to be good for the community but if yall going to hire people just to slang cannabis and make you money then Ta Ta