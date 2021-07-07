Euphoria Healing & Wellness provides a healing escape from all of the stress, mental exhaustion, and fatigue that can stem from living in the nation's capital and surrounding areas. Our ideologies are based on healthy living, natural healing, and repairing self-care. Our high-end Cannabis and natural CBD offerings are targeted to relax and restore the body to a calming neutral state where it can begin to repair and refuel. We are located in beautiful historic Capitol Hill in Washington DC, one block from the eclectic Eastern Market Shoppes, and 1/2 block from the Eastern Market Metro (Orange/Blue/Silver Lines). We are the premiere retail option for all of SE DC including Capitol Hill, Navy Yard, and the SE Waterfront...but we pride ourselves as the best option for Cannabis and CBD services in the entire DMV. We offer an ever expanding high quality menu of the best Cannabis strains and healing All-Natural CBD products available on the East Coast. Our exclusive Super Strains are unmatched in strength, quality, aesthetics, and medicinal properties. We offer an ever changing menu and products that you can grow to depend on. We are discreet, safe, and convenient.