5 Reviews of Exotic Medz
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
t........1
December 4, 2025
I love the environment it feels so happy and never a dull moment if could I would give you 10 stars 1000/10 I highly recommend this place love it keep up the good work 😇
T........s
November 7, 2025
Verified Shopper
Impressed was a very nice place and was treated very well. Excellent experience.
c........7
September 29, 2025
I’ve been here a couple times and so far it’s been great! Everything is legit and very nice flower products. Some people are worried around town that this was a “fake” shop but I assure you it’s far from the truth! Just check it out yourselves and save a trip to Illinois!
s........p
September 6, 2025
First Indiana Dispensary that sells true exotics...man its crazy and finally happened