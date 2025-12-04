Discover great stores near you
Exotic Medz
Indiana's first legal dispensary with the largest selection in Indiana and the cheapest prices in the Midwest! No longer do Hoosiers need to cross the border!
Leafly member since 2025
- 320 E Main St, Washington, IN
- call 8127668335
- Followers: 19
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 8001156061
- StorefrontVeteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
monday
Closed
tuesday
1pm - 8pm
wednesday
1pm - 8pm
thursday
1pm - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 6pm
store Info
Today’s hours
Time10 min - 30 minPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until tomorrow at 1pm ET
5 Reviews of Exotic Medz
t........1
December 4, 2025
I love the environment it feels so happy and never a dull moment if could I would give you 10 stars 1000/10 I highly recommend this place love it keep up the good work 😇
T........s
November 7, 2025
Verified Shopper
Impressed was a very nice place and was treated very well. Excellent experience.
c........7
September 29, 2025
I’ve been here a couple times and so far it’s been great! Everything is legit and very nice flower products. Some people are worried around town that this was a “fake” shop but I assure you it’s far from the truth! Just check it out yourselves and save a trip to Illinois!
s........p
September 6, 2025
First Indiana Dispensary that sells true exotics...man its crazy and finally happened