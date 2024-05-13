The Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store (Fifth Avenue)

The Travel Agency, your premiere destination for cannabis in New York City, is embarking on a new chapter. Right between 47th and 48th, The Travel Agency is the first cannabis store to open on Fifth Avenue. The Travel Agency is a BIPOC founded company that believes legal cannabis has the power to repair the damage caused by the war on drugs. We're a purpose-driven business, with our Downtown Brooklyn dispensary and Fifth Avenue stores owned by those who have experienced cannabis-related injustices and our Union Square cannabis dispensary directing over half of the profits to The Doe Fund. We also hire formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners, as well as carry LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and women-owned brands. We strive to elevate entire communities into places of hope and prosperity for years to come.