The Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store (Fifth Avenue)
dispensary
Recreational

New York, NY
220.5 miles away
329 products | Last updated:

Flower

Shop by strain type

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Topical

Accessory

Other

About this dispensary

The Travel Agency, your premiere destination for cannabis in New York City, is embarking on a new chapter. Right between 47th and 48th, The Travel Agency is the first cannabis store to open on Fifth Avenue. The Travel Agency is a BIPOC founded company that believes legal cannabis has the power to repair the damage caused by the war on drugs. We're a purpose-driven business, with our Downtown Brooklyn dispensary and Fifth Avenue stores owned by those who have experienced cannabis-related injustices and our Union Square cannabis dispensary directing over half of the profits to The Doe Fund. We also hire formerly incarcerated and legacy operators with support from our community partners, as well as carry LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and women-owned brands. We strive to elevate entire communities into places of hope and prosperity for years to come.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 4
587 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000125
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalDeliveryBlack ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

Photos of The Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store (Fifth Avenue)

0 Reviews of The Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store (Fifth Avenue)