I always respect the service quality and atmosphere while I shop at happy hour prices!
SlyNort
on December 1, 2019
Receive unwanted emails. Unsubscribed every time. Still receiving emails. Now im getting text messages. I havent been to this store in months. Never going to any of the stores ever.
Dispensary said:
Hi There! I am the Director of Marketing and would love take care of this for you. Can you call me directly at 405-990-0707? Thank you!
Tarwaterk
on November 4, 2019
The bud tenders here are so nice and knowledgeable! They make pot shopping awesome!
Mogasthenbinladen
on October 7, 2019
great service and will be back
Mr.CLW
on October 2, 2019
Love the location and the people that work there, especially a certain one that always catches my eye!
Slapshot420
on September 22, 2019
very friendly staff and comfortable atmosphere.
GUUU
on September 18, 2019
NEW LOWER PRICES !!and happy hour is lit
Docschottz
on September 15, 2019
bought $300 worth of concentrate only able to salvage about 50% of product do to miss handling it was a mess they just kept it all thrown in a box shuffle together it had run down it heated up and melted totally pissed