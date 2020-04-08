335 products
Happy Hour! Everyday, 9AM-11AM & 9PM-12AM, Get 5% OFF Flower and 15% OFF EVERYTHING Else!
Valid 10/6/2019 – 5/4/2020
THE FIRST AND LAST HOUR OF THE DAY!! Come into our store the first and last hour of the day and get 5% off flower or 15% off everything else!!! Hours: Sunday - Thursday 9am - 11am & 9pm - 12am Friday & Saturday 9am - 11am & 9pm - 2am
Must be in the store before the first and last hour of the day to get this deal. Can not be stacked with another coupon(s).
All Products
Premium: Thin Mint GSC
from MWCG
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Purple Haze
from Jack of All Strains
18.5%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Premium: Red Dragon
from MWCG
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Jesus OG
from MWCG
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Premium: Lemon Kush
from Fire Leaf
19.16%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: Blueberry Muffin
from Sirius
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
House: Yeska OG
from Southern Plains
19.81%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Top Shelf: Platinum GSC
from Southern Plains
14.28%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Wedding Cake
from Dunder Mifflin
20.26%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Top Shelf: gorilla glue #4
from Smokey Okie's
20.28%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: Banana Diesel
from Southern Plains
19.43%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Premium: Maui Wowie
from MWCG
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Premium: White Widow
from Fire Leaf
17.52%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
House: Banana Cakes
from MWCG
19.2%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
House: Cheesil
from Fire Leaf
15.66%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Premium: AK-48
from Dunder Mifflin
21.78%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
House: Candy Kush
from Red Dirt
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
Top Shelf: Amnesia Haze
from Smokey Okie's
20.56%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Premium: Blue Dream
from Southern Plains Processing
21.15%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2501 ounce
Top Shelf: Cali OG
from Smokey Okie
13.26%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
Top Shelf: Skunk Hero
from Red Dirt
15.7%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3251 ounce
House: blueberry
from Red Dirt
23.5%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
House: cherry gorilla
from Fire Leaf
17.28%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$182 grams
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$95½ ounce
$1751 ounce
LOCO RSO 1g Syringe + 2ml Jar
from LoCo
___
THC
___
CBD
$752 grams
$752 grams
Juce - Mountain Blackberry - Syringe
from Juce
___
THC
___
CBD
$451000 mg
$451000 mg
Blue Diamond - Cartridge - Mango 1g
from Blue Diamond
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Blue Diamond - Cartridge - Orange Bang 1g
from Blue Diamond
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Blue Diamond - Cartridge - Blue Dream 1g
from Blue Diamond
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Blue Diamond - Cartridge - Clementine 1g
from Blue Diamond
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Blue Diamond - Cartridge - Fruity Pebbles 1g
from Blue Diamond
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Blue Diamond - Cartridge - Peach 1g
from Blue Diamond
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Bootlegger Cartridge- GDP - 1G
from Complete Health & Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Bootlegger Cartridge - Strawnana - 1G
from Complete Health & Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Bootlegger Cartridge - Big Smooth - 1G
from Complete Health & Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Bootlegger Cartridge- G-13 - 1G
from Complete Health & Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Bootlegger Cartridge - Cherry Airhead - 1G
from Complete Health & Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Bootlegger Cartridge - Cherry Pie - 1G
from Complete Health & Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Bootlegger Cartridge- OG Kush - 1G
from Complete Health & Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Bootlegger - Moonrocks - Chicken & Waffles
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Timeless - Green Crack - 0.5 Gram
from Timeless
___
THC
___
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
