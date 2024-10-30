This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
By far the best dispensary I have reviewed in Vermont.
I have visited just about every dispensary in Vermont for my job and found 5 seasons to be the leader in sales, service and selection throughout the state
They are definitely in the top five dispensaries with overall shopping experience.
Highly recommend this business for the selection, knowledge and shopping experience.
This place is great, great service staff is awesome Mathew nazzal is the best down to earth very smart about all the products look forward to him helping me I leave with no concerns he finds exactly what need TY MATHEW!