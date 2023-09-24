Search doctors near you
Flower Haus - South Paris
179 Main street, #5, South Paris, ME
License CGR27211
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
3 Reviews of Flower Haus - South Paris
d........y
September 13, 2023
Helpful staff close to home with excellent products.
s........0
September 8, 2023
Great bud, great people, great atmosphere. Always a fun and educational, always learning something new about cannabis each visit
m........2
September 7, 2023
Top notch shop located right in town!