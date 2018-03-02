vapemeawaysac on July 7, 2019

Foothill Health and Wellness is a local gem! That’s why people will drive right through Sacramento just to get to this place! Don’t let the small entrance fool you, this place is huge! Large enough for free yoga classes & massages on Saturday mornings, and multiple events from multiple brands! I am a brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, and I LOVE spending time on Saturdays here with all the awesome budtenders and customers that come in! Last time I was there, Jason recommended an amazing jar of budder that blew me away! Their selection and deals of sauce and other concentrates is ideal! Their selection of Heavy Hitters is always on point, they even have the 2.2 gram cartridges! They are medical only, so don’t forget your med-card, but you won’t regret stopping into Foothill! They’ve got old school dispensary vibes, comfy couches, awesome music, a happy staff, natural lighting, cool art! This dispensary literally has it all, an it’s no wonder their customers go back time and time again!