Mike1xxxx on September 18, 2019

Franny’s is the first CBD dispensary I’ve seen with an incredibly diverse clientele and product line. Whether you’re a 45 year old tourist, 65 year old retiree, or 25 year old grad; Franny’s seems to have a CBD product that meets your needs. The clean, inviting atmosphere made me comfortable immediately upon walk-in, and the budtenders educated me on the pros and cons of each item. They even have CBD pet treats! Just a short trip from downtown Asheville, I highly recommend checking them out. Oh - and the hemp flower makes for great social media pics 😁.