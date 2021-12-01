MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
Freedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur
2600 W Broadway Ave STE 1, Suplhur, OK
License DAAA-TA9R-UEDS
ATM, cash accepted, storefront, ADA accesible, veteran discount, medical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-12am
8am-12am
8am-12am
8am-12am
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
8am-12am
Deals at Freedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur
Wednesday Flower Power 15% OFF All Flower!
Valid 12/1/2021 - 12/1/2022
Patients Receive 15%OFF All Flower Purchases.
Excludes Supersaver & already discounted flower. Must ask Budtender for daily deal!
Thursday Customer Appreciation Day!
Valid 12/1/2021 - 12/1/2022
Customers receive 15% entire Store!
Excludes all Sale items and Supersaver flower. Must ask Budtender for Daily Deal
Friday Preroll Day! Penny Preroll with any Purchase.
Valid 12/1/2021 - 12/1/2022
Customers Receive 1 Freedom Preroll for a penny with any purchase!
Must have Med Card to receive Penny Preroll. Must Ask Budtender for Daily deal