Know before you go! These promos are available to claim in-store. Ask your budtender before you checkout!

Excludes Supersaver & already discounted flower. Must ask Budtender for daily deal!

Wednesday Flower Power 15% OFF All Flower!

Excludes all Sale items and Supersaver flower. Must ask Budtender for Daily Deal

Must have Med Card to receive Penny Preroll. Must Ask Budtender for Daily deal

Customers Receive 1 Freedom Preroll for a penny with any purchase!

Friday Preroll Day! Penny Preroll with any Purchase.

Saturday Heavy 1/8th's on Flower All Day!

Valid 12/1/2021 - 12/1/2022

Customers receive 1g with Every 1/8th of Flower purchased, Must be same or lower shelf on the extra gram.

Must ask Budtender for Daily Deal.