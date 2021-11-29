Freedom Cannabis Dispensary - Sulphur
Promotions
Patients Receive 15%OFF All Flower Purchases.
Excludes Supersaver & already discounted flower. Must ask Budtender for daily deal!
Customers receive 15% entire Store!
Excludes all Sale items and Supersaver flower. Must ask Budtender for Daily Deal
Customers Receive 1 Freedom Preroll for a penny with any purchase!
Must have Med Card to receive Penny Preroll. Must Ask Budtender for Daily deal
Customers receive 1g with Every 1/8th of Flower purchased, Must be same or lower shelf on the extra gram.
Must ask Budtender for Daily Deal.
All Seniors 62 years or older receive 15% OFF all Purchases
Excludes all Sale items already discounted, Must ask budtender for daily deal!
All Customers receive 15% OFF any Edible Products!
Excludes sale items, must ask Budtender for Daily Deal
All Patients receive 10% back in Loyalty points instead of the normal 5% back daily!
No Restrictions, Must ask Budtender for daily deals!
