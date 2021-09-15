This is what a dispensary is supposed to look like. Spacious, open, clean, excellent budtenders, and the best flower and carts in the city. Their D-Luxe flower is the quality found in Colorado and grown here in Oklahoma. Top shelf. Great taste. Superior high. Plus, Cowboy Cup award winning O-pen cartridges, the original cannabis pen, that is processed at Elite Cultivation and Processing in Wynnewood, is worth the drive alone. Check this place out if you’re after quality products and knowledgeable folks. Welcome to OKC, Freedom Road!