Freedom Road - OKC South
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
702 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Freedom Road - OKC South
Leafly member since 2021
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
12am-11:59pm
Photos of Freedom Road - OKC South
Show all photos