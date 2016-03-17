PhatTommy on October 29, 2018

I rode up from the Valley to LHC and thought to drop by (my first visit), with a short list of items I've wanted to try FARM FRESH MMD. Laura was very friendly and interested in our needs (I was with the Alien Space Queen). ASQ got all she wanted, but I could not find what I wanted. I asked Laura about stocking a couple items I like (then realized I would not be there, oops). I didn't feel right to accept the gram of flower they offered me (as a FTP), but I will stop by next trip through (I promise).