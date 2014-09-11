entheogenesis on February 28, 2020

A charming and inviting shop within easy walking distance of all of downtown. Really good daily deals on flower, including $2/grams on Tuesdays and $25 quarters of some pretty decent bud every day. The top shelf isn’t too pricey and always has something delicious and stony on offer. The most pricey gram is just $15 and was a good as anything I’ve ever bought for $20/gram elsewhere. Great selection of concentrates. Really competitive prices. Very high value for the dollar. Nice selection of cartridges. Really great options for edibles and tinctures. Staff is friendly and helpful and very welcoming. They can help you get the best for your pocket change when you’re on a budget but also have plenty of premium options that regularly go on sale. Very knowledgeable and sincerely helpful staff. My favorite place to buy cannabis in town.