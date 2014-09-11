Flamelmar
5.0
10 reviews
Great variety and helpful staff. Shalea is super sweet!
A charming and inviting shop within easy walking distance of all of downtown. Really good daily deals on flower, including $2/grams on Tuesdays and $25 quarters of some pretty decent bud every day. The top shelf isn’t too pricey and always has something delicious and stony on offer. The most pricey gram is just $15 and was a good as anything I’ve ever bought for $20/gram elsewhere. Great selection of concentrates. Really competitive prices. Very high value for the dollar. Nice selection of cartridges. Really great options for edibles and tinctures. Staff is friendly and helpful and very welcoming. They can help you get the best for your pocket change when you’re on a budget but also have plenty of premium options that regularly go on sale. Very knowledgeable and sincerely helpful staff. My favorite place to buy cannabis in town.
Friendly staff, nice affordable selection of flower with lots of local offerings.
I love this place! So friendly!
Maria is the dopest! best place in town
Homely profession spot , some hood river charm .
best deals and service in town 😁
Sooooooo sick.
New shop. Not crazy about the location as parking can be a bitch depending on the time of day. That being said, IT’S SO WORTH THE HASSLE. I like that they’re a local grower so the product is fresher. And their prices are more than competitive. Since it’s grown in light deprivation green houses they can keep the price down because they’re not paying massive electricity bills. Good for you and the environment. Don’t harbor under the misconception that GH grown flower is subpar to indoor because you’d be so wrong! Their product is as good or better in taste and potency to any indoor grown out there and at a price you can afford. No archaic practice of having to show your ID and being buzzed in either. My new shop. Great job, Frontier!
Best pot shop in the Gorge. Fair pricing, good selection, friendly staff. Don't get ripped off as a tourist. Shop where the locals shop.